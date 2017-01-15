0

Ballet West II brings Attitude to BYU-Idaho

Written by Tori Sheets An American classical ballet troupe from Salt Lake City, Utah, named Ballet West II, will perform in the Oscar A. Kirkham Building Auditorium at BYU-Idaho on Friday, Jan. 13. Ballet West’s second company is an acclaimed ballet company filled with diverse preprofessionals that have toured the country several times over, according…
0

Roomful of Teeth to perform at BYU-Idaho

Roomful of Teeth will be curing anyone’s sweet tooth for a capella when they make their way to BYU-Idaho on Jan. 10. This Grammy-winning a capella group is dedicated to “mining the expressive potential of the human voice,” according to the Roomful of Teeth website. “Through study with masters from singing traditions the world over,…

Copyright 2015 BYU-I Scroll