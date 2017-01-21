Katie Hildreth

January 17, 2017

From notable sources such as President Barack Obama to companies such as Facebook, fake news is a trend impacting audiences around the nation.

Unlike satire websites such as The Onion, fake news sites give false information to the public, tricking readers rather than providing entertainment as satire often does.

“Sixty-four percent of Americans say fabricated news stories cause a great deal of confusion about the basic facts of current issues and events,” according to a 2016 Pew Research study.

An article by The New York Times reported Facebook is taking means to limit misinformation shared on their sites through the Facebook Journalism Project.

This project is meant to assist journalists in searching for false articles to report, as well as to teach users to use trustworthy sources for their news feed.

Although it is important for companies to be working to lower the impact of fake news, the largest change that should be made is how people take in information, especially from online sources.

While news has the power to change the world, fake news can greatly impact how events around the world are viewed.

On Dec. 5, 2016, a man opened fire in a pizzeria in the District of Columbia after reading articles about Hillary Clinton allegedly running a child-abuse ring in the restaurant. These articles came from fake news sources, according to The New York Times.

Fake news has the potential to put lives in danger, and this trend needs to be shut down.

We as the Scroll editorial board understand the importance of objectivity. We follow the Society of Professional Journalists Code of Ethics: “Take responsibility for the accuracy of their work.”

As millennials, we have the power to change how wide-spread fake news sources are.

One of the best ways to fight fake news is simple: do research when news is encountered.

A simple way to distinguish credible sources from the non-credible ones is checking the domain name and URL, according to npr.org.

It takes mere seconds to check to see if a news article is from ABC versus enduringvision.com. Many fake news sites either will be flagged as fake news or have a listing as one in the ‘About Us’ page on their website.

Melissa Zimdars, assistant professor of communication at Merrimack College, said we should watch out for sources ending with .co, which mimics credible sources, according to npr.org.

As college students, most of us have experience with finding credible sources for our school assignments.



Why not take the time to check the accuracy of news website domains as well?

Another way to distinguish credible sources is to look for quotes — or lack of quotes.

In a credible news article, there will be multiple expert sources listed throughout the story, according to npr.org.

Conversely, fake news sites often have few expert sources that could be googled to check for accuracy.

Most importantly, when a false story comes into our news feed, we should not simply sit around and complain about the news.

We need take a stand. We need to flag the article, point out to those who share it that the story was false and refuse to share it.

Small and simple steps can make a difference. All of us can make a difference, and as small as it may seem, these steps will help change how news is viewed.

We need to research. We need to take action. We need to help change the impact of false stories.

As readers, when the comments section or the quotes in an article seem questionable, we should take the time to do a simple Google search.

Our choices made on what articles are shared can go a long way.

We have more power than we recognize. The things that we read and how we choose to react can change the future.

Take advantage of the opportunities through what is shared online.

Take advantage of the power to change how the media world will adjust and advance.

How will we respond?