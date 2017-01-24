Featured posts
Trump’s Inauguration: Peace or In Pieces?
Usually the transfer from president to president is peaceful, but will it be this time, and why does it matter at BYU-Idaho?
Is the lawsuit singling Apple Inc. out?
On Jan. 17, Julio Ceja filed a class action lawsuit against Apple Inc. Mr. Ceja was involved in a car accident caused by a person texting and driving.
We choose the news we want to hear
When I was in high school, the only major news channel on the TV in my home was Fox News. If anything happened — as is and was the case with news — I could bet that the first channel I’d see was Fox News. A Pew Research study released Jan. 18 shows that Trump’s…
The death penalty should punish actions
For the first time in history, we have opened the door for punishing federal hate crimes with death.
The Book of Mormon Highlighted in Library of Congress Exhibit
The Book of Mormon was selected as part of the “America Reads” exhibit in the Library of Congress. It was the only religious book selected for the exhibit.
Religion professor writes new book
Janiece Johnson, a BYU-Idaho religion professor, published The Witness of Women: Firsthand Experiences and Testimonies from the Restoration on Dec. 30, 2016. Johnson, a writer and historian, was born in the Bay Area of California. She studied at BYU and Vanderbilt University, where she obtained a master’s in history and in theology. Right before moving…
Faculty member receives mission call: Palmer prepares to be mission president
Greg Palmer, a faculty member of the religious education department, has been called to serve as a mission president in the Mexico Veracruz Mission. He will go to the Provo Missionary Training Center on June 25 for training, then will enter the mission field in July. “God takes you by surprise,” Palmer said. “I’ve been…
Winter weather creates parking issues
Parking spaces on campus are scarce with more snowfall this early in the winter than in previous years. The management at The Gates said with more cars and students, it is hard, but they are trying to accommodate students. They said “students cannot park on the city streets from Dec. 12 to March 26.” Tyler…
Health screening frustrates students
Some students at BYU-Idaho experienced frustration due to the health center’s mandatory tuberculosis screening at the beginning of the semester. “Because of the tuberculosis hold, I had to wait two weeks longer to register for classes and couldn’t sign up for the courses I needed,” said Christian Price, a sophomore studying mechanical engineering. As part…
Six facts about Elder Meurs
Written by Carlie Callahan. Elder Peter F. Meurs, a member of the First Quorum of the Seventy for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was born in Warrnambool, Victoria, Australia. 2. His earliest memory of sacrament was a meeting held in his home in Australia, where 10 to 15 attended. 3. Elder Meurs…
#WeGoHigh inspires peace for the United States
Written by Antonio Cruz Santos Not long after President Donald J. Trump’s inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20, protests broke out all around Washington D.C. Some of these protests turned into confrontational riots, according to npr.org. “They began to destroy property and throw objects at people and through windows,” said Peter Newsham, interim chief of the Metropolitan…
Have fun without the frostbite
Written by Kambria Amidan On Jan. 4, BYU-Idaho released a statement warning students of -30 degree windchills. If freezing temperatures do not hinder class schedules, should it hinder students’ ability to participate in social activities? “There’s cold, and then there’s Rexburg cold, where you got -30 wind chills and frostbite within minutes,” said Jess Barclay, a freshman…