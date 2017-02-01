Featured posts
Church issues statement in response to new BSA policy
The LDS Church issued a response to the Boy Scouts of America’s new policy permitting transgender children to join.
Spreading awareness on world cancer day
Written by Antonio Cruz Santos When the Wiggins family took their sick six-year-old to the doctor, they did not expect to receive a diagnosis of Leukemia. “My parents realized that when I was young, I did not look as healthy,” said Preston Wiggins, a junior studying computer science. “They took me to a doctor and…
Barbershop quartet Keepsake strikes a chord
Written by Antonio Cruz Santos BYU-Idaho will be hosting the award-winning quartet Keepsake on Feb. 3 as a part of the Barbershop Music Festival. In 1992, the quartet won the international Barbershop Quartet Contest, according to singers.com. “Many a cappella singers have at some point harmonized in the style of this original American art form…
Celebrate “Inspire Your Heart with Art Day” on January 31st
How to inspire your heart with art in and around Rexburg. What does it mean to “inspire your heart” with art? The name says it all. “Inspire” means to “produce or arouse (a feeling, thought, etc.),” according to dictionary.com. Art can be defined as many things and found almost anywhere. Here are some ways you…
DISSENSION: Bullying doesn’t work
This week’s editorial is just another example of bullying from climate change devotees. Not only does it insult an enormous portion of the American people, it is based in half-truths and clever manipulations of data.
Climate change creates war on truth
Just moments after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, the climate change webpage on the White House website was removed, according to ecowatch.com. While this kind of change is normal with each presidential inauguration, this webpage was quickly replaced with pages detailing President Trump’s plans to roll back those policies — a top priority for the new…
Diversity is good — even in the Church
We don’t need to uphold the same lifestyle as the rest of the world, and we don’t need to conform to the same stereotypical norms within the Church either.
Time for a wake up call regarding rape
Then the town, where I had seen strength and growth, when it came to sexual assault, blindsided me.
Students showcase their skills at BYU-I’s Got Talent
Written by Kambria Amidan Students will have the opportunity to showcase their talents at a school-wide talent show. BYU-Idaho’s Got Talent will be on Feb. 3 from 8-10 p.m. in the Oscar A. Kirkham Building Auditorium, according to BYU-I’s master calendar. Norene Mamani, the show manager and a junior studying psychology, said the show will…
New Ticketing System
A new ticketing service released in November 2016 allows students and BYU-Idaho Event Services to customize and find the events they are looking for. This new program is on the school’s website but not linked to students’ BYU-Idaho account like it was before. For first time users, it requires a few more steps, but after…
Rexburg Street Department fights to keep up with heavy snowfall
As snow levels from Rigby to St. Anthony break records from as far back as 1940, people may find themselves sliding, spinning and slipping more this winter.
Senate bill prepared to protect against religious discrimination
New bill promises to protect against possible religious discrimination.