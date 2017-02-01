Emily Brady

Just moments after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, the climate change webpage on the White House website was removed, according to ecowatch.com.

While this kind of change is normal with each presidential inauguration, this webpage was quickly replaced with pages detailing President Trump’s plans to roll back those policies — a top priority for the new president, according to The New York Times.

Trump has turned his supporters against science. He has waged a war against truth.

American scientists have come together to plan a march on Washington in response to Trump’s actions, according to scientistsmarchonwashington.com.

When your beliefs are misaligned with the truth, you don’t change the truth. You change your beliefs.

During the presidential debates between Trump and Hillary Clinton, a total of one minute and 22 seconds was spent talking about climate change, according to The Scientific American.

“I’ve been shocked at the lack of questions on climate change,” said Kerry Emanuel, a leading climate scientist, according to the Guardian. “It really is fiddling while the world burns. This is the great issue of our time and we are skirting around it. I’m just baffled by it.”

A study by Pew Research found that only 39 percent of Americans trust climate change scientists, and of whom, only 48 percent believe it to be due to human activity.

When it comes to the impact felt from climate change, the United States has gotten off easy. But just because you can’t see something yourself doesn’t mean it isn’t happening.

By studying ice cores, scientists have found that starting in the 1950s with the Industrial Revolution, more carbon dioxide has been released into the atmosphere than ever before, and these emissions continue to increase, according to NASA.

Ninety-seven percent of scientists have come to a consensus that the climate change trends we have seen are due to human activity, according to climate.nasa.gov.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change from NASA stated “scientific evidence for warming of the climate system is unequivocal.”

NASA found that sea levels have risen by 17 centimeters, global temperatures have risen, ice sheets are shrinking and ocean acidification has increased by 30 percent since the Industrial Revolution, according to NASA’s website.

Third-world countries closest to the equator, while doing the least damage, have felt the biggest impact.

“Climate change has been linked to increased frequency and intensity of destructive weather events, such as floods and hurricanes. But the effects of a warming planet on crops may pose an even greater danger, especially for the world’s poor,” according to the World Bank.

Poorer countries rely on agriculture as their most important economic sector, according to National Geographic. Unfortunately, it is also the most sensitive to climate change given its dependence on weather conditions.

Scientists have laid out the facts. Multiple organizations have shed light on consequences for the third world. Why is this not enough?

The Dakota Pipeline, frequency of oil spills, deforestation, burning excess fuels and bloating landfills — these things are not only damaging to our planet, it is damaging to us.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency website listed the negative impacts climate change has already made on human health, including increased diagnoses of asthma, vector-borne diseases and a variety of mental health disorders.

We cannot continue to ignore this. We cannot keep our heads in the sand. We are stewards of this earth, and we have been commanded to tend to it.

Luckily, many organizations have recognized the need for change.

“Between 2009 and 2013, carbon emissions from power plants in the RGGI region decreased by 45 percent as a result of fuel switching to natural gas, increased use of renewable energy and a reduction in regional energy consumption,” according to the Alcoa climate change webpage.

The Alcoa website also offers various suggestions as to what citizens can do to make a difference in their home, such as conserving water, changing temperature in their water heaters, recycling and composting waste.

BYU-Idaho has an Energy Conservation webpage that gives students ideas as to how they can make a difference in their community, including turning off lights in their home when not in use and shortening shower time.

Change is possible. Change is crucial. Scientific fact should not be made political.

We at Scroll believe in fighting for truth, and we believe that truth should not be predicated upon partisanship.

We believe that opinion should not be able to eradicate facts.

We believe in creating a better world for our children.