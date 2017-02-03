0

How much are you spending on your wedding?

Written by Spencer Board  The average cost of a wedding in the United States is $29,858, according to the consumer finance website ValuePenguin. The average cost of a wedding in Utah is $15,257, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. There is a substantial difference between money spent on LDS weddings and money spent on weddings…
Spreading awareness on world cancer day

Written by Antonio Cruz Santos When the Wiggins family took their sick six-year-old to the doctor, they did not expect to receive a diagnosis of Leukemia. “My parents realized that when I was young, I did not look as healthy,” said Preston Wiggins, a junior studying computer science. “They took me to a doctor and…
Barbershop quartet Keepsake strikes a chord

Written by Antonio Cruz Santos BYU-Idaho will be hosting the award-winning quartet Keepsake on Feb. 3 as a part of the Barbershop Music Festival. In 1992, the quartet won the international Barbershop Quartet Contest, according to singers.com. “Many a cappella singers have at some point harmonized in the style of this original American art form…

