Featured posts
Male students forced to live in women’s housing after flood
“There was water coming down from the ceiling, the fixtures, the outlets, the light switches and just anywhere it could come out,” Geist said. “We all just huddled in one room that was dry and slept there.”
Art Gallery: Modules, Patterns and Repeats
Photography by Elise Rischar The Spori Gallery is showcasing the work of Scott E. Franson, a faculty member in the art department, until Thursday, Feb. 16. “Modules, Patterns & Repeats” is an exploration of two- and three-dimensional forms, according to the Jacob Spori Art Gallery webpage.
Should international students care about the inauguration?
Thousands of American citizens will tune in for President-elect Donald Trump’s Inauguration on Jan. 20, but Rochelle Simpson, a Canadian citizen and a senior studying animal science, says this event is just as important to non-citizens in America.
Thorz Hammer returns to electrify Rexburg
Written by Antonio Cruz Santos They are teachers by day and rock stars by night. Winter has come once again to BYU-Idaho, and with it the recurring band Thorz Hammer playing their next event in the Oscar A. Kirkham Building Auditorium on Jan. 21. Robert Tueller, the drummer of Thorz Hammer, said the group is…
How to Keep Warm Without Compromising Fashion
When the temperature is below zero, it’s not always easy to stay looking your best. Here are five tips for how to represent your personal style around campus without sacrificing warmth.
Army allows religious exemptions to uniform regulations
The new rule will make it possible for Brigade commanders to grant permission for religious persons such as Sikhs, Muslims and others to wear turbans, beards, headscarves and other symbols of religious devotion The Wall Street Journal reported.
Ballet West II presents an on-pointe performance
Written by Tori Sheets The American Classical ballet troupe from Salt Lake City, Utah, Ballet West II, performed at the Oscar A. Kirkham Building Auditorium at BYU-Idaho on Friday, Jan. 13. The performance was a sold out affair complete with a standing ovation. “I liked the whole show, but my favorite part was the second…
Gem State to dazzle students at BYU-Idaho
Written by Kambria Amidan The audition-only Gem State Honor Choir will be performing choral pieces on Friday, Jan. 20, at the Eliza R. Snow Center for the Performing Arts. Students from 11 high schools in Idaho audition each year, to take part in the Gem State Honor Choir. The performance will be…
Making your resolutions work this year
Written by Kambria Amidan As new year rolls around, it is not uncommon for people around the world to start it off with new goals for the year. According to the Statistic Brain Research Institute, about 41 percent of Americans make resolutions each year, and less than ten percent of them feel successful by the…
It’s time to stop letting fake news trend
From notable sources such as President Obama to large companies such as Facebook, fake news is a trend impacting audiences around the nation.
Illinois School District Bans Students From Announcing Prayer Meetings on Facebook
An Illinois school district banned students from announcing prayer meetings over the school’s Facebook page in September 2016. According to the Christian Post, the statement came after a student used Wayne City High School’s official Facebook page to advocate for Bring Your Bible to School Day.
Legacies inspire us to create our own
A new year brings contemplation, resolution and goals. According to Pew Research, 44 percent of Americans make New Year’s resolutions. I was one of them. Before Christmas, I attended a retirement party for a beloved woman, Patti. She had been my dad’s office manager for 12 years and watched my family grow up. She loved…