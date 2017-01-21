0

Making your resolutions work this year

Written by Kambria Amidan As new year rolls around, it is not uncommon for people around the world to start it off with new goals for the year. According to the Statistic Brain Research Institute, about 41 percent of Americans make resolutions each year, and less than ten percent of them feel successful by the…
Legacies inspire us to create our own

A new year brings contemplation, resolution and goals. According to Pew Research, 44 percent of Americans make New Year’s resolutions. I was one of them. Before Christmas, I attended a retirement party for a beloved woman, Patti. She had been my dad’s office manager for 12 years and watched my family grow up. She loved…

