Religion professor writes new book

Janiece Johnson, a BYU-Idaho religion professor, published The Witness of Women: Firsthand Experiences and Testimonies from the Restoration on Dec. 30, 2016. Johnson, a writer and historian, was born in the Bay Area of California. She studied at BYU and Vanderbilt University, where she obtained a master’s in history and in theology. Right before moving…
Winter weather creates parking issues

Parking spaces on campus are scarce with more snowfall this early in the winter than in previous years. The management at The Gates said with more cars and students, it is hard, but they are trying to accommodate students. They said “students cannot park on the city streets from Dec. 12 to March 26.” Tyler…
Health screening frustrates students

Some students at BYU-Idaho experienced frustration due to the health center’s mandatory tuberculosis  screening at the beginning of the semester. “Because of the tuberculosis hold, I had to wait two weeks longer to register for classes and couldn’t sign up for the courses I needed,” said Christian Price, a sophomore studying mechanical engineering. As part…
Six facts about Elder Meurs

Written by Carlie Callahan. Elder Peter F. Meurs, a member of the First Quorum of the Seventy for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was born in Warrnambool, Victoria, Australia. 2. His earliest memory of sacrament was a meeting held in his home in Australia, where 10 to 15 attended. 3. Elder Meurs…
#WeGoHigh inspires peace for the United States

Written by Antonio Cruz Santos Not long after President Donald J. Trump’s inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20, protests broke out all around Washington D.C. Some of these protests turned into confrontational riots, according to npr.org. “They began to destroy property and throw objects at people and through windows,” said Peter Newsham, interim chief of the Metropolitan…
Have fun without the frostbite

Written by Kambria Amidan On Jan. 4, BYU-Idaho released a statement warning students of -30 degree windchills. If freezing temperatures do not hinder class schedules, should it hinder students’ ability to participate in social activities? “There’s cold, and then there’s Rexburg cold, where you got -30 wind chills and frostbite within minutes,” said Jess Barclay, a freshman…

