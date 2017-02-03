Featured posts
Muslims, Christians create interfaith video
The Council on American-Islamic Relations and the United Church of Christ walk in each other’s robes.
LDS Church opens doors to Muslims after fire destroys mosque
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints offered the use of an old classroom to the Islamic Center of Eastside to pray in.
Is Siri a Spy? Terms and conditions may apply and place privacy at risk
Many individuals share odd stories and experiences that can make one wonder, can my phone hear me? Does it listen to my conversations?
A new hope in the fight for religious liberty
A tried and true tactic is being used in the fight for religious liberty in the workplace.
4 Ways to Defend Religious Freedom
D. Todd Christofferson said “religious freedom is under fire. How can modern followers of Christ protect religious freedom?
Local DJ Group Rises In The Local Music Scene
In this small town, two young freshmen are trying to make a mark in the entertainment scene of Rexburg.
How much are you spending on your wedding?
Written by Spencer Board The average cost of a wedding in the United States is $29,858, according to the consumer finance website ValuePenguin. The average cost of a wedding in Utah is $15,257, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. There is a substantial difference between money spent on LDS weddings and money spent on weddings…
Check the memes that will get you through the day
Attending BYU-Idaho has given us some pretty unique experiences, and here are just a few examples of the things we face every day. Waking up for early morning classes can be a pretty big pain. We all knew this topic would come up; it’s pretty much inevitable — dating. So many returned missionaries, so many…
Church issues statement in response to new BSA policy
The LDS Church issued a response to the Boy Scouts of America’s new policy permitting transgender children to join.
Spreading awareness on world cancer day
Written by Antonio Cruz Santos When the Wiggins family took their sick six-year-old to the doctor, they did not expect to receive a diagnosis of Leukemia. “My parents realized that when I was young, I did not look as healthy,” said Preston Wiggins, a junior studying computer science. “They took me to a doctor and…
Barbershop quartet Keepsake strikes a chord
Written by Antonio Cruz Santos BYU-Idaho will be hosting the award-winning quartet Keepsake on Feb. 3 as a part of the Barbershop Music Festival. In 1992, the quartet won the international Barbershop Quartet Contest, according to singers.com. “Many a cappella singers have at some point harmonized in the style of this original American art form…
Celebrate “Inspire Your Heart with Art Day” on January 31st
How to inspire your heart with art in and around Rexburg. What does it mean to “inspire your heart” with art? The name says it all. “Inspire” means to “produce or arouse (a feeling, thought, etc.),” according to dictionary.com. Art can be defined as many things and found almost anywhere. Here are some ways you…