Featured posts
The top 10 places to visit in Idaho in 2017
Idaho, along with Sri Lanka, Madagascar and Colombia, is considered one of the top 10 best travel destinations of 2017.
Ballet West II brings Attitude to BYU-Idaho
Written by Tori Sheets An American classical ballet troupe from Salt Lake City, Utah, named Ballet West II, will perform in the Oscar A. Kirkham Building Auditorium at BYU-Idaho on Friday, Jan. 13. Ballet West’s second company is an acclaimed ballet company filled with diverse preprofessionals that have toured the country several times over, according…
As interest in news decreases, students find alternative ways to stay informed
Many studies have shown that the new generation of Americans are less interested in the news than their predecessors from the pre-digital age, according to the American Press Institute.
Roomful of Teeth to perform at BYU-Idaho
Roomful of Teeth will be curing anyone’s sweet tooth for a capella when they make their way to BYU-Idaho on Jan. 10. This Grammy-winning a capella group is dedicated to “mining the expressive potential of the human voice,” according to the Roomful of Teeth website. “Through study with masters from singing traditions the world over,…
Where do our Christmas traditions come from?
The origins of your favorite Christmas traditions
How to make long-distance work
Five ways to give your long distance relationship the best chance.
BYU-Idaho concert broadcast on Idaho Public Television
BYU-Idaho’s annual Christmas concert will be broadcast across the state of Idaho on Idaho Public Television (IdahoPTV).
DIY Christmas decorations
Here are five christmas decorations you can make yourself.
How to spread holiday cheer through service
How you can help spread cheer this holiday season, wherever you will be.
Four ways to prepare for the end of the semester
Here are some important things to consider as the semester comes to an end.
Five things you should know about Pearl Harbor
75 years ago was the attack on Pearl Harbor, on the island of Oahu, Hawaii. This attack then led to the United States involvement into World War II.