Tori Sheets

January 24, 2017

On Jan. 17, Julio Ceja filed a class-action lawsuit against Apple Inc. Ceja was involved in a car accident caused by a person texting and driving.

The lawsuit, if won, would force an injunction against Apple Inc. to halt the sale of all iPhones in California without a lock-out device.

The device would disable the iPhone from being used while driving.

While Scroll does not condone texting and driving, we do know that as millennials, we have a habit of texting while driving.

We also do not believe that Apple should be held liable when we decide to use our agency to text and drive.

According to a 2010 Pew Research survey, 47 percent of adults surveyed use text messaging said they had sent or received messages while driving.

According to the lawsuit, Apple has had the capability to lock phones since 2008.

In 2014, Apple was granted a patent for the lock-out feature by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office; however, Apple has yet to release that feature on their phones, according to the lawsuit.

We believe that Apple is being singled out. All cellular companies have people that choose to text and drive, so why is Apple the only company being sued?

This is not the first time Apple has been sued because of its “negligent failure to implement ‘lock-out’ capabilities on its iPhone 6 Plus smartphone,” according to fortune.com.

On Dec. 24, 2014, in Texas, 5-year-old Moriah Modisette was killed, and her father was seriously injured after Garrett Wilhelm was using FaceTime and driving.

Was this accident an unfortunate event? Yes. Could it have been avoided? Yes. Was it Apple’s fault? No.

“To say that an iPhone, when it’s being used improperly, or being used in an irresponsible manner, is responsible for the injury in this case is just too much of a stretch,” said Gail Gottehrer, partner at Axinn Veltrop & Harkrider LLP and technology litigation expert, according to time.com. “If you think about it, then you would have manufacturers being responsible for all sorts of distractions. For example, all too often you drive past somebody who’s reading a book on the steering wheel. Does that mean that distraction is the source of an accident if it happens, so you would go back and sue the book publisher?”

This could be the start of a slippery slope.

This case could set a precedent for ambulance chasers and their clients to demand unreasonable things from companies.

While Texas has no law banning texting while driving, Wilhelm was found guilty of negligent homicide.

The same thing applies to Apple’s lock-out feature.

If someone were to harm themselves while driving with the lock-out feature, Apple could possibly be held responsible.

We believe the case between Mr. Ceja and Apple is ridiculous. While Mr. Ceja may have been harmed in an accident by a third party, he has no reason to sue a huge corporation.

Apple has prided themselves on being a company that people trust. Their brand alone speaks volumes about the type of product they are selling.

Apple is a company that we trust. They don’t want anything to tarnish that representation.

Think about it. If Apple updated all the iPhones and downloaded the automatic lock-out feature on your phone, would you still want it?

We wouldn’t. Who wants an outside party to control their lives? This is why we have agency. This is the reason we are here — to choose.

So we at Scroll side with Apple.

Fight the lawsuit. Don’t let someone corner you into doing something you don’t want.