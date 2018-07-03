10 most dangerous countries for women to live in

Below is the list of the top ten countries. Further information including all statistics and facts in the article can be found on poll2018trust.org.

10. The United States

The United States is the only western nation to appear in the poll and is tied for third with Syria when respondents were asked what was the most dangerous country for women in terms of sexual violence. Although it is ranked sixth for non-sexual violence.

9. Nigeria

Coming in at number nine, Nigeria’s military has been accused of raping, torturing and killing civilians including women during its nine-year war against Boko Haram, and it has spawned one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

8. Yemen

Yemen ranked poorly on health care access, economic resources, the risk of cultural and traditional practices and non-sexual violence. Saudi Arabia and Iran have been locked in a three-year proxy war that has killed over 10,000 people and pushed Yemen to the brink of starvation.

7. The Democratic Republic of Congo

This country is ranked second in terms of sexual violence for women. Millions of residents face terrible living conditions after years of factional bloodshed and lawlessness. According to the Thomson Reuters Foundation, “It ranked between seventh and ninth in four other questions including non-sexual violence, access to health care, economic resources and cultural and traditional threats.”

6. Pakistan

According to World Bank data, almost 1 in 3 married women in Pakistan report facing physical violence from their husbands. According to the Thomson Reuters Foundation,” Rights groups say hundreds of women and girls are killed in Pakistan each year by family members angered at the perceived damage to their ‘honour.'”

5. Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia increased female participation in recent years in the workforce and recently lifted the ban on women driving. However, there are still laws in place that require women to get permission from a male relative to travel abroad and to marry. In recent months, certain women’s rights activists have also been arrested and jailed. It came in fifth in terms of the risks women face from cultural and traditional practices.

4. Somalia

Somalia has been in conflict with its government since 1991, struggling to assert control over poor rural areas under the Islamist militant group, al Shaabab. According to the Thomson Reuters Foundation, Somalia was ranked, “as the third most dangerous country for women in terms of health care, putting them at risk.”

3. Syria

With a seven-year civil war that has left 510,000 people dead and another 6.1 million fleeing their homes, Syria ranks number three on the list. Syria was also ranked second in terms of access to health care and regards to non-sexual violence.

2. Afghanistan

Seventeen years after the overthrow of the Taliban, many women still face danger daily. Afghanistan ranked number one in terms of non-sexual violence, access to health care, economic resources and discrimination over jobs and land. The United Nations has accused Afghanistan of allowing widespread gender brutality to go unpunished.

1. India

As of now, India is the most dangerous country for women to live in. It comes in first as most dangerous for sexual violence, harassment against women and the danger women face from cultural, tribal and traditional practices. In addition, the country is ranked as most dangerous in human trafficking.