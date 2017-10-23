10th Anniversary of the Rexburg Straw Maze

The Straw Maze and its accompanying attractions, The Haunted Straw Maze and The Haunted Forest, have been a staple of the Rexburg Halloween season for quite a while. In fact, they’re celebrating their tenth anniversary this year.

Straw Maze co-owner Fodie Jones said he began the company with his business partner a decade ago to fulfill a need for fun fall activities in Rexburg. The maze is built from haystacks standing ten feet high, ensuring that customers do not cheat as they attempt to find their way. Despite the challenges it presents, Jones said, “It’s family friendly. It’s the maze that’s one-tenth the amount of walking compared to other mazes.”

For those looking for a frightening Halloween adventure, the Straw Maze becomes haunted on weekends after 7 p.m. BYU-Idaho students and volunteer employees are scattered throughout the maze to surprise and scare participants.

An expert haunter, “Bubbles the Clown,” has been frightening folks at The Haunted Straw Maze for four years. He says, while the experience can be quite heart-pounding, it is still intended to be just good fun

The three attractions are open now until Halloween night.