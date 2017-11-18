13 things BYU-Idaho students should know about flu shots

This article was written by Leah Norton.

Flu season has just begun and BYU-Idaho is here for you.

Here is what the Center for Disease Control and BYU-Idaho Public Health Coordinator Charolette Soper said you should know about flu shots:

1. A flu shot is a vaccine administered in the arm, typically by a nurse.

2. Flu shots are offered at the Student Health Center, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

3. The Health Center will have a booth open Thursday, Nov. 16 and Monday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the second floor of the Hyrum Manwaring Center.

4. It protects against three or four strains of the most prevalent type of influenza during the current flu season.

5. Flu viruses are constantly changing, and no two flu seasons are the same, which is why it is important to get a flu shot every year.

6. The vaccine protects against two influenza A viruses and two influenza B viruses with a total of four different viruses.

7. It can take up to two weeks for the antibodies to grow, which makes it possible to get the flu in that time frame before the antibodies can form and fight off infection. This is why the CDC suggests getting the flu shot early, primarily in October.

8. The peak of flu season is February, so it is still beneficial to get a flu shot now.

9. Some people still get the flu, even after getting vaccinated because they caught a different strain of influenza than the ones they were vaccinated for.

10. The immunity your body builds from the vaccination decreases with time, which makes it important to get a flu shot every year.

11. According to the CDC, anyone over the age of six months can get a flu shot, and pregnant women and those with chronic health conditions can also get a flu shot.

12. Local clinics and stores that administer flu shots include Wal-Mart, Walgreens and Broulim’s.

13. Getting the flu shot doesn’t just protect you, but those around you as well.

“Lifestyle factors of college students make them the perfect target for getting and spreading the flu,” said Soper. “Protect your health and get a flu shot.”