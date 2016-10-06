Church releases statement on Hurricane Matthew

With more than 200 lives taken by Hurricane Matthew, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued the following statement on Wednesday:

Hurricane Matthew, a potentially catastrophic storm, has affected many parts of the Caribbean, including Jamaica, Cuba, Haiti, Dominican Republic and the Bahamas. Significant loss of life and severe damage to property has occurred, especially in Haiti. It is soon expected to impact the southeast United States over the next several days.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted by Hurricane Matthew.

We encourage residents in the affected area to listen to calls for appropriate evacuation, preparation and response, before, during and after the weather emergency.

Prior to the storm, the presidents of each mission in the path of the hurricane have taken appropriate steps to ensure the life and safety of missionaries. This has included moving to safer locations, gathering emergency supplies and reviewing mission emergency procedures. Mission presidents have responded as appropriate and where possible are keeping families informed by email and through social media with messages of reassurance that necessary precautions have been taken.

Local Church congregational leaders take similar steps to prepare those in their area. The Church continues to monitor the situation and is prepared to respond as needed.