1,500 children lost?

President Donald Trump and his administration have come under fire for multiple immigration-related problems. The hashtag #Wherearethechildren was used throughout social media to criticize the administration for “losing” nearly 1,500 immigrant children.

The Health and Human Services Department told the Senate in a testimony in April they could not find 1,475 out of 7,635 immigrant children who came to the U.S. from varying Latin American countries without their parents. Government officials house the children with adult sponsors across the country.

The HHS Office of Refugee Resettlement called the locations where the children were staying and the sponsors for the missing 1,475 did not respond. Since there was no response from the phone call, the HHS does not know where they are.

HHS Deputy Secretary Eric Hargan issued a statement giving some reasons of why the sponsors did not answer. “In many cases sponsors cannot be reached because they themselves are illegal aliens and do not want to be reached by federal authorities,” Hargan said.

Many individuals are still worried about the children due to past events. According to The Washington Post, an AP investigation in 2016 found that more than two dozen kids were sent to homes where they were sexually assaulted, starved or forced to work for little or no pay.

According to PBS, Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio was chairman of the Senate committee that investigated a case in his home state where eight Guatemalan teens were placed with human traffickers by HHS. The teens were forced to work in egg farms under threats of death to them and their families. Portman said he believes the U.S. needs to do better.

“We’ve got these kids, they’re here,” Portman told PBS. “They’re living on our soil and for us to just assume someone else is going to take care of them and throw them to the wolves, which is what HHS was doing, is flat out wrong. I don’t care what you think about immigration policy, it’s wrong.”

The HHS told the committee they strengthened their procedures to protect children in 2014. However, the committee found over a dozen trafficking cases related to a dramatic surge of border crossings in 2013.

The Washington Post reported that federal officials were criticized for rolling back protection policies meant for minors fleeing violence in Central America.

In an April hearing, senators said the agencies failed to take full responsibility for the minors’ welfare and delayed crucial reforms needed to keep the children from falling into the hands of human traffickers.

The Trump administration did not lose the 1,475 children. The sponsors for these children did not respond to the phone calls. However, the Trump administration was criticized for another reason relating to immigration: separating parents from their children at the border, according to ABCNews.

“If you’re smuggling a child, then we’re going to prosecute you, and that child will be separated from you, probably, as required by law,” said Attorney General Jeff Sessions on May 7, according to NPR. “If you don’t want your child separated, then don’t bring them across the border illegally. It’s not our fault that somebody does that.”

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly told NPR the administration implemented this policy as a tough deterrent to keep families from coming to the U.S. without papers. He said, “The children will be put into foster care, or whatever.”

NBCNews reported that separating parents from children was practiced by the government before the policy of separating every parent — who entered the country illegally — from their child officially went into effect. More than 700 children were separated from their parents at the border from October to mid-April.

According to Politifact, the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen told the Senate on May 15 that families who present themselves at ports of entry seeking asylum and do not cross illegally would stay together. The U.S. is obligated under U.S. and international law to accept asylum seekers if they can prove they are in danger.

However, families that seek asylum legally still do not have the guarantee that they will stay together. According to the American Civil Liberties Union, Mirian, an asylum seeker from Honduras, came to the U.S. in February with her 18-month-old son and presented herself to the authorities through a legal port of entry in Brownsville, Texas. During the interview with immigration officers, she gave them her Honduran ID and several identification documents for her child, such as his birth certificate.

In an article she wrote explaining her experience, she said immigration officers still took her child away and sent him to a home with sponsors in San Antonio, Texas, while the mother was taken away to a detention center in Taylor, Texas. In April, a judge found her claim for asylum legitimate and she was released a few weeks later. On May 2, she was reunited with her son.

Mirian is not the only one. A Congolese mother known as Ms. L entered legally, seeking asylum through a port of entry, and was separated from her 7-year-old daughter by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in November 2017. Only after the ACLU sued the government were they able to be reunited on March 16. According to the ACLU, there are hundreds of families with similar stories.

Erika Robinson, a senior studying elementary education, disagrees with the approach of separating children from their parents at the border.

“The only reason children should ever be separated from their parents is abuse,” Robinson said. “These children are going to have nightmares for the rest of their life and nothing can fix that. Family is important and no government should tear that apart. That punishment does not fit the crime.”

The President of the American Psychological Association Jessica Henderson Daniel, PhD, released a statement in response to this policy change.

“The administration’s policy of separating children from their families as they attempt to cross into the United States without documentation is not only needless and cruel,” the statement said. “It threatens the mental and physical health of both the children and their caregivers. Psychological research shows that immigrants experience unique stressors related to the conditions that led them to flee their home countries in the first place. The longer that children and parents are separated, the greater the reported symptoms of anxiety and depression for the children. Negative outcomes for children include psychological distress, academic difficulties and disruptions in their development. The American Psychological Association calls on the administration to rescind this policy and keep immigrant families intact.”

The lawsuit the ACLU originally filed for Ms. L has expanded into a nationwide class action suit. As of now the lawsuit is filed in the United States District Court Southern District of California and waiting for a judge to rule.