Putting merit badges before God

At the age of 12, young men who are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are eligible to be ordained to the priesthood, a responsibility to serve in certain capacities in the Church, but according to USA Today, “Boy Scouts of America is a rite of passage for Mormon boys.”

There is an unfortunate truth about the culture of the LDS Church in the United States: Some members of the Church have put merit badges above God, without even knowing it.

On May 11, 2017, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a change for young men in the Church. Beginning Jan. 1, 2018, the young men of the Church will no longer participate in the Varsity and Venturing programs offered by the Boy Scouts of America , according to mormonnewsroom.org.

BSA cultivates a culture of self-reliance and preparedness for young men, but in the Church, sometimes getting the rank or award matters more than developing character.

Members of the Church involved in the scouting program have recognized some pitfalls when a scouting award comes before spiritual matters.

Charles Dahlquist II, the Young Men General President for the Church from 2004 to 2009, also served the past year as BSA’s national commissioner, according to Deseret News.

“The numbers are there, the registrations are there,” he said, according to Deseret News, “but they really haven’t caught on in the church. … All of a sudden, it drops off for whatever reason, and we lose too many of our young men between ages 14 and 16.”

In the Church, young women participate in the Personal Progress program, which focuses on eight different, spiritual-based values, such as integrity and faith. Church leaders focus their efforts on helping the young women understand and live these values.

The young men of the Church participate in a similar program, Duty to God, but it has had to compete with scouting. A common rule of the house many young men in the Church hear from their parents is, “You can get your license after you get your Eagle.”

The rank itself has become such a priority that the experience is almost swept under the rug. “Fulfilling your duty to God is a lifelong experience. Don’t think of this [program] as a list of tasks that you must hurry through in order to earn an award,” according to Fulfilling My Duty to God.

I think the vision was to do scouting alongside Duty to God. Young women can focus on Personal Progress, but young men are in a tug-of-war between scouting and Duty to God. And scouting for whatever reason, almost always wins.

According to a statement from the Church from mormonnewsroom.org, the change in the Church’s scouting program “will allow youth and leaders to implement a simplified program that meets local needs while providing activities that balance spiritual, social, physical and intellectual development goals for young men.”

I don’t remember the pressure to complete the Duty to God program, but I remember the time and dedication taken to get dozens of merit badges. I spent hundreds of hours towards scouts, while my dedication to Duty to God might have been 10 hours over a span of 6 years.

Don’t get me wrong, I don’t regret my time spent as a Boy Scout. I learned principles of leadership and service that will influence me for the rest of my life, but I didn’t get the experience I probably should have as a Boy Scout. I, like many young men, learned to get a rank instead of the experience.

With a new program in the works, I’m optimistic young men will have the opportunity to learn valuable skills. I’m confident that with a new program, ranks, awards and merit badges won’t come before God.