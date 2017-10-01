20 of the best moments from General Conference

General Conference is the ultimate binge-watching experience for any Latter-day Saint. for 8-10 hours, you get to listen to the words of God’s servants. In that time, dozens of general authorities speak to the millions of audience members all around the world. Here are some of the best quotes from Oct. 2017 General Conference:
"When we stand with faith upon [the Lord's] rock, doubt and fear are diminished; the desire to do good increases." @EyringHB #LDSconf
— The LDS Church (@LDSchurch) October 1, 2017
"No matter our ethnicity, no matter our nationality, … all of us have equal access to … miracles." #ElderHallstrom #LDSconf
— The LDS Church (@LDSchurch) October 1, 2017
"Given his passing…[Elder Robert D. Hales] said 'when we choose to have faith, we are prepared to stand in the prescence of God.'"#LDSconf
— BYU-Idaho Scroll (@byuiscroll) October 1, 2017
"through the power of Jesus Christ, we become able to look spiritually beyond what we see literally." – W. Craig Zwick #LDSconf
— BYU-Idaho Scroll (@byuiscroll) October 1, 2017
"We are living a miracle, and further miracles lie ahead." – Donald L. Hallstrom #LDSconf
— BYU-Idaho Scroll (@byuiscroll) October 1, 2017
"Faith in the Father and the Son allows us to understand and accept Their will as we prepare for eternity." #ElderHallstrom #LDSconf pic.twitter.com/FGSUd6Idwm
— The LDS Church (@LDSchurch) October 1, 2017
“Do we have the faith ‘not to be healed’ from our earthly afflictions so that we might be healed eternally?’” #ElderHallstrom | #LDSConf
— LDSGeneralConference (@ldsconf) October 1, 2017
Who else hates when Conference ends? 🙋🏻 I took so much away from the talks and I can’t wait to study them, learn and grow. I’m so grateful for the gospel 💕 I loved the talk about trusting God as much as he trust us. I hope to learn to relay on my faith more in hard times. My cup is full. #ldsconf #ldsconference #faith #goals #path #walkwithfaith #trustgodcausehetrustus