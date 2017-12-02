Time to get ready for the LDS Church Christmas Devotional

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the annual Christmas devotional to be held on Dec 3., at 6:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.

The devotional will be held at the Salt Lake City Conference Center. For those who will not be able to attend the devotional will be streamed online and via satellite.

To view live, people can stream the devotional on the LDS.org homepage, BYUTV, Mormon channel, YouTube, mobile app, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire and any local meetinghouse via church satellite system.

The Christmas devotionals are themed around Christ and His birth. The Latter-day Saint Christmas devotional will include Christmas messages given by Church authorities and general officers. The Mormon Tabernacle Choir and orchestra will provide musical numbers.

‘It is exciting,” said Lydia Morris, a freshman studying history. “I wonder what kind of messages are going to be shared and what they are going to say to focus on the spirit of Christmas.”

The Christmas devotional brought much excitement last year with the #LightTheWorld campaign.

“It is a great way to be able to to do something else to think of the Savior,” said Mikaela Jensen, a junior studying elementary education.

Members who watched the devotional last year shared on social media the Christmas spirit that the devotional brings and the reminder of Christ in their lives.

People can use the hashtag #ChristmasDevo to share thoughts and feeling they had about the devotional this upcoming year as well.

Morris said last year’s devotional helped her grow in her testimony and understand more of Jesus Christ’s birth and the meaning it has in her life.

The Church’s Facebook page shared a video inviting everyone to watch the devotional to learn more about Christmastime and the spirit of Christ.

According to LDS.org, the devotional will be broadcast live in 44 languages, including Navajo, Urdu, Cambodian and Thai, making this a worldwide experience.

For more information, visit LDS.org.