2018 Independence Day Parade celebrates freedom and families

On the morning of July 4, the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce invites students and families to kick back and celebrate red, white and blue at the annual Independence Day Parade.

The parade begins at 10 a.m., near Smith Park, and continues down Main Street, concluding at Porter Park. The theme of the parade is “Rexburg: America’s Family Community.”

“This is the tagline because we are ranked as one of the great family communities in the United States,” said Christopher F. Mann, CEO and President of the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce. “What we wanted to do this year was encourage family participation in the parade.”

A number of local family-owned businesses and organizations are preparing floats for the parade, as well as bigger entities, such as BYU-Idaho. All have been asked by the Chamber of Commerce to incorporate the theme into their demonstration.

“We are a small town and this is a small-town 4th of July parade,” Mann said. “I think it’s a quintessential Americana event.”

Before and after the parade, residents are invited to the celebration at Porter Park that will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“There’s going to be vendors, games, crafts,” said Lilli Krug, an intern at the Chamber of Commerce and a senior studying communication. “We’re trying to keep it a very family-friendly environment.”

The parade is a family hit each year, as it draws in large crowds from Rexburg and the surrounding areas.

“My parents will come in from out of town, and we’ll go to the parade together with the kids,” said Anne Marie Laderman, an online student studying business management. “It’s a good family environment, and there are always people that you know. It’s comfortable, and it’s comfortable for my kids.”

In the past, Laderman has been in the parade supporting her local business.

For spectators, it is advised that to show up early at either Porter Park or along Main Street to get a good view as the parade passes by.