2018 RootsTech: Celebrate the history of your ancestors

RootsTech 2018, the world’s largest genealogy conference, begins Feb. 28. It is being held at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

In this world-class, four-day event, thousands of registered family history enthusiasts will participate in 200 breakout sessions. Registration for the event is still open, according to Mormon Newsroom.

President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency and his wife will speak at 1 p.m. in the Conference Center on March 3, the last day of the conference. A musical production with 1,000 participants will then be held to celebrate the cultures and stories of Latin America. This closing event will be streamed live on lds.org/latino2018 in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

RootsTech is sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but registration is open to anyone.

For those individuals who cannot attend because of work, school or their families, there will be 19 shows from the RootsTech conference available online through a live stream. The online streaming sessions are free and do not require any registration. A streaming schedule can be found at https://www.rootstech.org.

Nancy Ann Tonks, a family history missionary for the Church serving on the BYU-Idaho campus, said she is excited about the event.

“I think it is an exciting opportunity for members of the Church as well as anyone who has a love for family history,” Tonks said.

She said she feels it is vital for BYU-I students to know their ancestors and that family history work is the perfect opportunity to do so.

“We eventually are going to meet (our ancestors), and so (when that happens) we’re going to want to know them,” Tonks said. “We can’t know them if we haven’t spent time (in this life) getting to know them.”

Tonks said family history is not limited to only finding hard facts, such as dates and places. She said RootsTech gives the depth of family history people are looking for and allows them to feel joy.

“I think students will be blessed if they tune in to the live streaming sessions because they will find out things they could be doing or that interest them,” Tonks said. “I feel it is an opportunity for our hearts to be opened and our minds to be enlightened with a love of family.”

Tonks said she appreciates all the hard work that has gone into the resources for doing family history work. She acknowledges the efforts of missionaries taking pictures of records and all who have spent time indexing.

“When I started out doing family history, it was back in the day when you opened a book or looked through microfilm,” Tonks said. “You could look for months and not find anything. Now, it’s a matter of clicking (on) the computer; obviously, the Lord has hastened His work.”

Tonks said she is very passionate about family history and became emotional. She said she is the first person in her family to become a member of the Church and she feels the responsibility of linking them to the gospel.

“I don’t want to be the weak link; I don’t want them to miss out on eternal blessings because I didn’t do my part,” Tonks said.

Tonks said the Lord has promised many blessings to those who participate in family history.

“It’s a win-win situation: at the same time we are blessing the lives on the other side of the veil, we are receiving blessings,” Tonks said. “I don’t know about anyone else, but I could really use those blessings.”

Tonks said she is also passionate about family history work because of the tender experiences she has had and the relationship she has built with the Lord.

“I have had first-hand experiences with the windows of heaven being opened (after) I have done all that I could do on my side and then turned it over to the Lord,” Tonks said.

Tonks encourages students to take advantage of all the opportunities available to complete their personal family history and see blessings enter their lives.

“Miracles are taking place every day because of this great work that is being done,” Tonks said.