2018 Winter Semester enrollment shows growth at BYU-Idaho

The enrollment numbers for the winter semester show more students on campus and online, according to BYU-Idaho newsroom.

While statistics have shown there are 18,689 students on campus, there has been a 3.2 percent increase compared to last year’s winter enrollment of 18,065.

There are 4,506 students who are taking online courses or completing internships away from campus, according to BYU-I newsroom. The option of taking online courses has allowed for growth without students having to be on the BYU-I campus.

There are 9,778 male students and 8,911 female students on campus this semester, according to student enrollment statistics. Married students make up 4,890 of the campus population. This brings married students to a total of 26.2 percent of the campus.

There are 11,513 online students for the 2018 Winter Semester, an increase of 19.2 percent, compared to last year’s student online enrollment of 9,659.

“Continued growth in enrollment can be attributed in large to BYU-Idaho’s unique educational emphasis,” according to BYU-Idaho newsroom. “This includes: the teaching focus of its faculty, the opportunity to gather with other students who share common values and the high-value educational experience offered.”