24 courses piloted using the new I-Learn system

BYU-Idaho is piloting the new I-Learn system, Canvas, for 16 on-campus courses and six online courses this semester, and there are about 2,000 students involved in the pilot program.

LaRene Eborn, the product manager of information technology, said the faculty and the students in the pilot program will receive a survey throughout the semester. Then, the Learning Management System Committee members will make the decision to switch to Canvas based on the feedback received from the students and the faculty members.

Cary Johnson, the Online Technical Operations director, said every college on BYU-I’s campus has its own representative faculty member in this pilot, and the faculty chooses which course they want to pilot.

Johnson said the students in the pilot program have the opportunity to compare Brightspace and Canvas and see which one they prefer.

Eborn said the faculty members in the pilot will teach their students how to use Canvas, and after they submit the final grades at the end of April, the LMS Committee will announce the decision to the faculty and students.

Eborn said if the committee decided to switch from Brightspace to Canvas, it will launch in fall 2018.

Sarah White, a sophomore studying nursing, said if Canvas is better than I-Learn 3.0 she will be happy to try it, but she thinks there are just too many changes with I-Learn these years and any new change will just add more confusion for her using I-Learn.

“Our goal is that we really want to make the best decision,” Eborn said. “We really want to give pilot having the full advantage of having a full semester and evaluate how that went.”

Students can know if their classes are involved in the pilot program in the following list.

On campus courses: Derrel Higgins -FAML 160 (section one), Boyd Baggett -FDREL 212 sections three and five, Sandro Benitez – ED 461 (sections one and two), Christopher Lowry – PSYCH 384 (sections one and two), Tyson Yost – HIST 220, Rick Davis – HUM 202, Alan Holyoak – BIO 314 and BIO 420, Brian Howard – COMM 320 (section one), Bill Crawford – B 383, Garth Miller – ME 201 (section two), Kevin Kelley – PH 121 (sections five and six), James Helfrich – CS 371 (section one), Jeff Slagle – English 251 (section three), Dale Sturm – FDREL 225 (section 28), Shane Cole – LR 111 Second Block and Arlen Wilcock – GS 107 (sections three and four).

Online Courses: Scott Burton – CS 246, Marvin Johns – B 380, Brian Haderlie – B 380, Kiley Chaffin – Psych 111, Elaine Tingey – Psych 111, Patti Call – FHGen, Russ Bangerter – FHGen, Juliana Bratt- FHGen.