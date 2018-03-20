3 injured in Maryland High School shooting

3 people were injured during a school shooting at Great Mills High School in Maryland on Tuesday morning, March 20.

No more injuries were reported, said Andrew Ponti, an Official with the Maryland information office, according to CNN.

Jonathan Freese, a student at Great Mills, called CNN and told them about the situation at his high school.

“I didn’t really expect for this to happen,” Freese said to CNN. “I do always feel safe, though, because they always have police at the school.”

Officials have been unable to identify the shooter, but the event was contained.

Police officers evacuated students and took them to reunification center, according to St. Mary’s County.

St. Mary’s County informed the shooting is still under investigation and they will hold a press conference regarding the incidental 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

“All of us with county government are shocked and saddened by today’s incident at Great Mills High School,” said St. Mary’s County Commissioner, President Randy Guy in a statement. “Our thoughts are with those affected and we pledge our full support to St. Mary’s County Public Schools during this difficult time.”

According to CNN, Great Mills High School is the 17th school shooting to happen this year.

Students at Great Mills High School also participated in a student-led protest last week against school violence to support the Florida shooting, reported CNN.

“Government is continuing to support response efforts in the aftermath to the shooting at Great Mills High School,” St. Mary’s County reported. “The Emergency Operations Center remains activated in support of the incident”

The incident remains under investigation.