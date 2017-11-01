3 new recipes to switch up your breakfast

This article was written by Makaela Rodeback.

BYU-Idaho students submitted their favorite, home-cooked breakfast on Facebook. Breakfasts that are quick to grab on the way out the door are popular choices.

A few students said their best breakfasts were toaster strudel or pop tarts. Among them is Jen Mallory, a junior studying social work.

Other students said Red Bull, chocolate milk or fast food are more likely to be their breakfast choices. Some students said they often skip breakfast and go hungry.

Though these breakfasts seem fast, there are other, homemade alternatives that are just as efficient. Here are three breakfast ideas, straight from students like you, that are speedy and require minimal preparation.

Eggs in Purgatory

Ashley Mathey, a BYU-I alumna, makes a college-life twist on a classic breakfast. Traditional recipes on Addapinch.com require tomato sauce, chopped veggies and an assortment of seasonings and herbs to create the dish. Mathey said she tweaked the recipe by making the egg dish with canned spaghetti sauce and parmesan cheese, making many combinations and personalized variations possible since spaghetti sauce comes in many flavors with pre-cut veggies, different cheeses, etc.

“It’s simple to assemble for most students.” Mathey said.

2. Pumpkin Spice Smoothie

This next breakfast, made by Alicia Luster, a sophomore studying English, is completely original. Luster said she discovered her recipe when looking for good-tasting smoothies. Luster said since she’s dairy-free, they’re hard to find. She combined this need with her love of pumpkin, and the Pumpkin Spice Smoothie was born.

A combination of pumpkin puree, almond milk, sugar and cinnamon, the smoothie is easy enough make and takes about five minutes from start to finish. Luster said it fills her up on its own and is delicious enough to eat all year.

“It’s super cheap, tastes really good, and gets you in the mood for fall.” Luster said.

3. Classic Oatmeal

There are many ways to prepare oatmeal, making it another customizable breakfast. Sara Smith, a freshman studying communication, said she enjoys oatmeal topped with blackberries, blueberries, strawberries and honey.

Take inspiration from these creative breakfasts and switch your breakfast routine up a bit.