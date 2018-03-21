3 reasons why Madison Cares won the 2017 service of the year award

Madison Cares won the Service Organization of the Year award from the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce on March 6.

Madison cares is involved in many town events, all with the goal to make the community aware of the mental health services they provide.

Below are some things Madison Cares does, according to the members of their team.

1. They’re unique

Madison Cares is a mental health program funded by a grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. They give support and training on mental health to students and the community.

SAMHSA reports statistics on depression and depressive episodes in different states. According to a report released in 2015, SAMHSA found that the number of depressive episodes for Idaho adolescents ages 12 to 17 has been growing over the past four years.

The county received the grant for Madison Cares to combat this increase.

Tasha Larsen, the program support specialist, said they are the only grant in the nation that is a part of a school district.

2. They’re unified

According to the Madison Cares website, they empower “individuals and their families through education, advocacy and community connections to promote a positive culture of change, resilient families and a united community.”

Madison Cares is run by a team of 19 specialists.

“We all work together,” Larsen said. “If it was just one or two, it wouldn’t work out, and so we have every piece we need to make it a great team.”

3. They bring this community together

Madison Cares is constantly lending support and help to the community.

The grant makes it so Madison Cares lends support to those ages zero to 21. Larsen said much of this work is done within the schools. However, Madison Cares reaches out to the community by holding events frequently.

May 4 and 5 is the Community of Wellness Weekend, where members of the community come together to talk about mental health. On May 5, Madison Cares will be holding a mental health conference where professionals will come, provide training on mental health and have a community conversation.

There are also weekly and monthly activities to allow members of the community to come together and learn how to cope with mental health. During the summer, Madison Cares holds a camp available to all clients and members of the community.

“We not only service the school district, but we also service the whole community in the different events that we put on,” Larsen said. “It’s really awesome.”

Since the grant of Madison Cares only applies to those 21 and younger, those over 21 that have questions or need mental health support can visit mymadisoncares.org or call 208-359-1256 for further questions.