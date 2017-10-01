34 years later: Fear not to do good

President Henry B. Eyring, First Counselor in the First Presidency, spoke this October conference testifying of the teachings of President Thomas S. Monson.

President Eyring titled his address “Fear not to do good”.

Like President Eyring’s talk, in the 1983 April General Conference President Gordon B. Hinckley titled his address “Fear not to do good”.

Along with having the same title these talks also hold another similarity, at each of these conferences the Prophet couldn’t be in attendance.

Even though the presence of the Prophet wasn’t at the conference, the messages from the apostles testified of the Prophet’s teachings.

“The Lord told His leaders of the Restoration, and He tells us, that when we stand with faith upon His rock, doubt and fear are diminished; the desire to do good increases,” President Eyring said.

In President Hinckley’s address, he shared his thoughts and feelings on service and going forth honoring and respecting one another.

“We all look upon one another as brothers and sisters, regardless of the land we call home,” President Hinckley said. “We belong to what may be regarded as the greatest society of friends on the face of the earth.”

Both President Eyring and President Hinckley quoted Doctrine and Covenants 6:33-36, emphasizing on verse 34, “fear not, little flock; do good…”

President Hinckley said we have nothing to fear by staying on the Lord’s side.

“President Monson told us how to do that,” President Eyring said. “We are to ponder and apply the Book of Mormon and the words of the prophets. Pray always. Be believing. Serve the Lord with all our heart, might mind and strength.”

Guidance about reading the Book of Mormon remains the same from 1983 to now.

“Let us establish in our lives the habit of reading those things which will strengthen our faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, the Savior of the world,” President Hinckley said.

When President Monson last spoke in April 2017 he promised if members dedicate time each day to studying and pondering and keeping the commandments the Book of Mormon contains, then they would have a vital testimony of its truth.

Along with President Eyring, many speakers during this conference have testified and reemphasized on the teachings of the Book of Mormon from President Monson’s address in April 2017.