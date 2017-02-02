4 Ways to Defend Religious Freedom

Apostle D. Todd Christofferson of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints said on June 26, 2016, that “religious freedom is under fire.”

Church leader Robert D. Hales spoke on the topic in April 2015 at a semi-annual church conference.

But how can modern followers of Christ protect religious freedom? Elder D. Todd Christofferson gave some tips at the 2016 Freedom Festival in Provo, Utah:

1. Become informed. Teach your family about the founding principles of the United States of America, and to “respect the faith of all people, even those with very different beliefs,” Elder Christofferson said in his speech, citing it as the price Americans pay when we ask others to respect our own beliefs.

2. Know your rights. Become familiar with the First Amendment to the Constitution, which states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”

Robert D. Hales, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of the LDS Church, outlines these religious rights when he spoke on the Four Cornerstones of Religious Freedom in April 2015.

3. Respectfully speak up for your rights. “Churches and peoples of faith must not allow themselves to be intimidated and silenced,” Elder Christofferson said in his talk. “Your opinions count. You have a right to speak and be heard.”

Become involved in the civic process by voting for laws and representatives who will support religious freedom.

4. Be an example of the believers, as Paul said in 1 Timothy 4:12, “in word, in conversation, in charity, in spirit, in faith, in purity.” What can you do to be more Christlike?

Elder Christofferson said that when members of the LDS faith live their faith purely, even those who don’t agree with them will be more inclined to listen.