4 ways to not burn down your apartment this winter

Rexburg is a cold place. The past week, the weather graced the town with heat. But as the months continue it will only get colder from here.

Corey Child, chief of Emergency Services of the Madison Fire Department shared tips on how to stay warm and avoid burning down your apartment this winter.

Child has been working at the fire department for nine years and said that the suggestions for safety mentioned below came from answering calls he has responded to in the past.

1. Do not put wood in a gas fireplace.

The logs positioned in the fireplaces are incombustible and placing wood in a gas fireplace can the fireplace to malfunction.

2. Do not turn on your oven and open it up to heat up your house.

Child said do not turn on the gas burners. Doing so can emit large amounts of carbon monoxide.

3. Use space heaters with caution.

Child said, if space heaters are used, they need to be away from anything combustible and the cord needs to be clear. Blankets, pillows and rugs are just a few of the items that should be kept away from space heaters.

Emma Trimnal, a freshman majoring in general studies, was a volunteer firefighter at her hometown in North Carolina. She said she responded to many house fires in her four years of volunteer service and said many of them were caused by people plugging in their heaters for too long.

4. Buy carbon monoxide detectors.

Trimnal said she answered many calls regarding carbon monoxide poisoning, which can be fatal.

Carbon monoxide, nicknamed the “silent killer,” is a toxic, odorless, tasteless, non-irritating gas that prevents your body from receiving oxygen, the New York State Department of Health stated in a recent public safety report.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) determined in a study, in 2014, that 430 people died each year from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Child said, in this year alone, one carbon monoxide-related death occurred in Rexburg.

“I encourage that every apartment have one, if not two, carbon monoxide detectors present,” Child said.

Carbon monoxide detectors can be purchased in various hardware stores in town, such as Ace Hardware and Walmart.

“Just be smart and use your common sense,” Trimnal said. “Don’t leave something plugged in. Don’t leave your oven on with the heat coming through. Be careful with space heaters, just be smart, really.”