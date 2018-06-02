64 or 4,645: how many died from Hurricane Maria?

Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico on Sept. 20, and Puerto Ricans are still feeling its effects. The official death count reported from the Puerto Rican government is 64. A study from Harvard reported the number is much higher.

Harvard researchers released a study on May 29 reporting 4,645 Americans died from Hurricane Maria and its aftermath from Sept. 20 to Dec. 31, 2017. Researchers did not count all the bodies but surveyed thousands of randomly chosen households across Puerto Rico. According to the report, a large portion of these deaths came from the aftermath of the hurricane due to a lack of federal aid and basic necessities such as power and water.

Harvard’s study estimates how many people died. Using statistics, researchers were able to calculate with a 95 percent confidence interval that between 793 to 8,498 people died in Puerto Rico. 4,645 lies in the middle of the two numbers.

According to The Hill, the Puerto Rican government hired George Washington University in February to estimate a death toll from Hurricane Maria and its effects. The study was due in May but has taken longer than expected, and the results are due later this year during the summer.

Harvard’s report is not the first independent report to state the number of dead in Puerto Rico is higher than the official count. The New York Times reported 1,052 Americans died from Sept. 20 through October. The Centro de Periodismo Investigativo (Center for Investigative Reporting) reported that 985 Americans died through October.

According to The Washington Post, days after the Harvard study came out and due to mounting public pressure, the Puerto Rican government released new information on June 1 showing at least 1,400 more Americans died in the months after Hurricane Maria than the original estimate.

While the number of dead is still debated, thousands of Puerto Rican Americans are feeling the effects of Hurricane Maria, according to CBSNews. The hurricane caused around $90 billion in damage, according to The Hill, and despite $3.8 billion used to repair Puerto Rico, the island’s power is not stable. Eight months have passed since Hurricane Maria, and this year’s hurricane season started June 1. It could still take two months to restore power for 11,000 Puerto Ricans.

Hector Pesquera, Puerto Rico’s Commissioner of Safety and Public Protection told NBC News that the island’s power grid cannot handle another hurricane.

Puerto Ricans still on the island responded to Harvard’s study by gathering in front of Puerto Rico’s capitol building and placing their shoes or the shoes of loved ones in a makeshift memorial of those who died since the hurricane and its aftermath, according to NPR. Hundreds of sneakers, sandals, boots and dress shoes were placed on June 1 with surviving family members standing there with signs sharing their stories of loved ones who had passed away.