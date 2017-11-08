WATCH: 5 easy and healthy snack recipes

For college students, finding healthy snacks on the go can be tough. Most of the time, it is the unhealthy snacks that keep you from reaching your fitness/weight-loss goals. These snacks can be made in advance for the week, making it easy to stay on the right track.
Almond Butter Protein Bites
- 2/3 cup almond butter (or peanut butter)
- 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips
- 1 cup rolled oats
- 1/2 cup ground flax seeds
- 2 tablespoons honey
Directions:
- Mix all ingredients together in a medium bowl.
- Let dough to sit in the fridge for about 10 minutes to allow easy assembly.
- Roll dough into balls and put in plastic bags. They are now ready to eat!
Apple Chips
- 3 apples of your choice (red delicious is said to work best)
- 2 tablespoons cinnamon
- 3 tablespoons coconut sugar (or granulated sugar)
Directions:
- Set oven to 270 F.
- Slice all apples as thinly as possible.
- Place sliced apples in a single layer on two separate cookie sheets.
- Mix cinnamon and sugar together and sprinkle evenly on all apples (add more than the recipe calls if desired).
- Place in oven and bake for 1 hour, then flip apples and set in the oven for another hour.
Frozen Yogurt Bites
- 1/2 cup crushed almonds
- 1/4 cup coconut sugar
- 1/4 cup coconut oil, melted
- 1 1/2 cup Greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1 1/2 cups fresh chopped strawberries
- 12-cup muffin tin
Directions:
- In a small bowl, stir together almonds, coconut sugar and coconut oil. Evenly place the crumble into the muffin tin sections.
- In a medium bowl, stir together yogurt and honey. Evenly place the yogurt into the muffin tin sections.
- Top with fresh fruit and sprinkle with a little bit more coconut sugar.
- Allow to freeze for about 6 hours.
Dark Chocolate Trail Mix Bites
- 2 cups dark chocolate chips
- 1 cup cranberry trail mix (get the one with just nuts, raisins, and berries)
Directions:
- Place a small saucepan filled with 1/3 cup water on the stove and heat on medium.
- Immediately place a glass bowl on top of the sauce pan big enough to cover the opening. This is a reverse boil.
- Place chocolate chips in the bowl and melt. If water starts to boil over, turn heat down.
- Once chocolate is melted, dollop chocolate in small bite-sized circles on a lined cookie sheet.
- Sprinkle trail mix on top of melted chocolate and put in the freezer for about 1 hour.
Almond Butter Rice Cake
- Almond butter
- Dark chocolate chips
- Rice cakes
Directions:
- Spread almond butter evenly on rice cake.
- Sprinkle chocolate chips on top of rice cake.
- Add bananas, coconut flakes, or any other topping as desired