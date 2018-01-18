5 outdoor winter semester activities for any budget

We are all looking for things to do beyond our couches, waiting for the next season of “Stranger Things” to air on Netflix. Well, look no further, because the Scroll has pulled together a list of winter activities for your next Home Evening activity, date night or lone adventure — from least to most expensive.

1. Outdoor dinners

Want to impress that one girl or guy with your cooking skills, while still looking at the beautiful winter scene? Dutch oven dinners are the way to go! Anywhere from the Sand Dunes to your backyard to Porter Park, this activity is for anyone looking for a good time. Dutch ovens are only $6 at the Outdoor Resource Center.

2. St. Anthony sand dunes

Located 13 miles north of Rexburg, chances are you have heard or will hear of the Sand Dunes. The Dunes are an ideal place to go for students looking for low-budget, high-quality fun. Fun activities to try: star gazing, skiing, snowboarding and snowshoeing. Renting Nordic and cross-country skiing packages are $12 per day at ORC. It costs $26 for snowboarding and $11 for snowshoes. You can even have fun with cardboard boxes.

3. Snowshoe or Nordic Ski

There are a number of places you can go for a day of snowshoeing and Nordic skiing.

Teton Valley: Located 45 minutes west of Rexburg, the area includes four cities perfect for Nordic skiing.

Alta: The trail starts in Alta, Wyoming right behind a church and next to the library.

Victor: The trail begins on Booshway Street.

Sherman Park: Previously known as Pioneer Park, the trail begins near South Agate Avenue in Victor, Idaho.

There is ice skating near the park at the Kotler Ice Arena in Victor, Idaho.

Teton Canyon: Drive to Driggs, then up Ski Hill Road. Turn off at the Teton Canyon trailhead sign and drive to the parking lot.

Teton Springs: Located in Victor, Idaho. Looking up the Teton Springs Resort on an internet search is the best way for directions.

Harriman State Park (Island Park): Trails begin at the visitor center. Other fun activities include fat biking, bird watching and warming lodges/cabins.

Bear Gulch: Bear Gulch was once a ski resort that met the unfortunate fate of a fire decades ago, making it a wonderful place to go for unguided activities. There is a large hill good for sledding, skiing, building igloos and camping.

4. Hot Springs

Not everyone in Rexburg is a fan of the winter wonderland. A great remedy for the winter blues can be found at the many hot springs located in Idaho.

Green Canyon: Originally named Pincock Hot Springs, Green Canyon is located just northeast of Rexburg past Newdale, Idaho.

Heise: Located in Ririe, Idaho, Heise is 30 minutes southeast of Rexburg.

Lava Hot Springs: This relaxing and playful spot is located 1 hour and 40 minutes south of Rexburg, 36 miles southeast of Pocatello.

5. Local Resorts

Last but not least is skiing or snowboarding at the local resorts. Although these can be pricey, they are a good activity to take a break from classes.

Grand Targhee: This resort is located just past Driggs, Idaho, 1 hour and 9 minutes east of Rexburg.

Kelly Canyon: Located in Ririe, Idaho, this resort is 37 minutes southeast of Rexburg.

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort: This resort is located 1 hour and 40 minutes from Rexburg. It is eastward past Driggs and Victor.