5 places to spend your spring break that are more interesting than Rexburg

Even if you’re not going home to your family, there are places nearby you can visit to make the best of the week off between winter and spring semesters.

1. Heise Hot Springs in Ririe, Idaho (Approx. 25 minutes from Rexburg)

Soak it up in a hot tub or a hot spring with your soul mate this spring break. The resort is open year-round and “has a large outdoor swimming pool, diving board, 350-ft water slide, 104 degree hot pool and full service pizza restaurant,” according to visitidaho.org.

Other activities available at the resort are on-site camping, summer zip-lining, golfing and fishing along the Snake River.

2. Island Park, Idaho (Approx. 1 hour from Rexburg)

You could stay in a cozy cabin in scenic Island Park this April or just go for a day trip. There are plenty of fun hikes and beautiful views to experience, from Mesa Falls, Coffee Pot Rapids, to Island Park Reservoir, according to islandparkidaho.com.

3. Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming (Approx. 1.5 hours from Rexburg)

Camp out and experience Earth’s beauty. Most entrances are open before April.

Watch and explore wildlife and thermal areas –– see tips for how to have a fun trip and stay safe at nps.gov.

While you’re there, you can drive a little further south to Jackson and enjoy some tourist attractions, like shops and diners including Lotus Café, which was featured on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives on Food Network.

4. Salt Lake City, Utah (Approx. 3.5 hours from Rexburg)

There are tons of things to do in Salt Lake City.

Grab some friends, split gas money and drive down.

On the way there, you could stop at Lagoon theme park, in Farmington, UT, just 20 minutes away from downtown Salt Lake City.

Once in Salt Lake City, there is big city exploring to do like going to a mall (you can’t do that in Rexburg), visiting the conference center or taking a temple trip to one of the first ever temples built by the Church, the Salt Lake temple.

5. Boise, Idaho (Approx. 4.5 hours from Rexburg)

Adventure to the other side of Idaho.

You could take a walk along the Boise Greenbelt, visit the Old Idaho State Penitentiary, go to the zoo or visit the Boise State University Broncos famous blue stadium.

See more fun ideas at boise.org.