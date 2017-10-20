5 Stranger Things season two clues

On Oct. 27, the second season of Stranger Things premieres on Netflix, leaving only two weeks to binge–watch the first season for the first — or eleventh — time and join the show’s fan club.

The series released a new trailer on Friday, Oct. 13, marking the remaining days.

“It brought back all of my excitement from when I originally started the series,” said Hannah Prine, a freshman studying communication. “I’m excited to see how the characters develop and how they continue the story.”

Since the end of the first season, Matt and Ross Duffer, creators of Stranger Things, have been dropping hints about the second season.

Here are five clues that reveal a bit about season two.

Episode Titles

The story continues. New chapters on October 27. #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/NPF1NPNQSt — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) October 9, 2017

Titles have changed or altogether disappeared in the weeks prior to this post, but the names mentioned in the video are the official titles of chapters one through six. The creators left chapters seven through nine unnamed.

2. What about Barb?

In an interview with FOX 5, Shannon Purser, the actress who plays Barb Holland, answered the question every fan has been asking.

She said Barb will not be included in the second season, even in flashbacks. There will be discussions about her and what happened.

“There will be justice for her,” Purser said. “I don’t know what that means.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, Barb’s disappearance plays a big part in the new season, especially in the lives of Nancy Wheeler, Barb’s best friend, and the Holland’s, Barb’s family.

“You met her mom briefly last year but we introduce her dad,” Matt Duffer said.

3. New Characters

According to Tvline.com, three new characters are joining the show: Max, a skateboarding tomboy, her older brother Billy and a “thirtysomething gender-neutral” character named Roman. Entertainment Weekly also adds a love interest for Joyce Byers, who is played by Winona Ryder. Sean Astin, famous for roles in The Lord of the Rings series and The Goonies, plays Ryder’s love interest Bob.

4. Sneak Peek Photos

In Entertainment Weekly, the Stranger Things cast posed for photos and revealed scenes from the new season. A few of the sneak peek photos also revealed new characters, illustrated changes and additions to the old characters, such as Eleven’s new hairstyle.

5. Twitter Spoilers

Characters from Stranger Things have revealed hints in their Twitter series “Spoiler Things,” where they answer specific questions from fans.

Dear @meganganz. Since you love us and we love you, we got @calebrmclaughl1 to send you a spoiler straight from The Upside Down. pic.twitter.com/BGb3Qk1O3u — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) October 15, 2017

We don't know if you're Team Steve, @MatthewACherry, but we do know you're Team Stranger. So we got you a spoiler. pic.twitter.com/YNbe5u4G66 — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) October 8, 2017

Make sure to string the Christmas lights on the wall, grab the gang and head to the couch with Eggos this Halloween because things are getting stranger in Hawkins, Indiana.