5 sources of outdoor fun for this Memorial Day weekend

Put on your bathing suits, pull out the sunscreen and fire up those grills. Memorial Day weekend has arrived, and what better way to spend it than outside? Here are 5 sources of outdoor fun this holiday weekend.

1. BYU-Idaho Student Activities

The Outdoor Resource Center is setting up a variety of events for students on Friday. Here’s what you could be doing.

Backpacking: “It will be a very scenic hike on the Continental Divide surrounded by big mountains,” said Morris Christensen, the student activities advisor. Students should expect to hike about ten miles. The cost is $20 per student.

Canoe Camping: “This is an introduction to river travel and camping,” Christensen said. This is a six-mile float down the Henry’s Fork River. The float will start at Warm Slough and take out at the Henry’s Fork property. The cost is $20 per student.

Ropes Course Date Night: Outdoor Activities invites married and non-married couples to come and strengthen their relationships at the ropes course. Tickets are $5.

Heise Hot Springs: Students can “soak their worries away” at either Green Canyon or Heise Hot Springs. “We offer transportation and a group atmosphere,” Christensen said. Tickets are $6.50 to Green Canyon and $15 to Heise.

More information for these activities can be found at byui.edu/activities/outdoor/outdoor-events

2. Travel

Do you feel like there is not enough going on in Rexburg? That’s OK. You can grab a few buddies and take a trip. According to wallethub.com, 41.5 million Americans travel over Memorial Day weekend. Here are a few places that are within three hours of campus.

Lava Hot Springs

Grand Teton National Park

Yellowstone National Park

Goldbug Hot Springs

3. Go camping

For those looking for a night away but wish to stay close to home, there are plenty of camping options close to campus. The marketing specialist for the city of Rexburg, Thomas Mecham, said that Eagle Park will be opening up to the public on Memorial Day weekend.

Beaver Dick Park might be another option for those seeking to participate in water sports this weekend. The park is located off the Henry’s Fork River and provides visitors easy access to the waterfront.

4. Go swimming

For those looking to dip into some cool water this weekend, there are plenty of local spots to take a dive or relax by the water’s edge. Here are several places you should look into:

The Sandbar, St. Anthony

Monkey Rock, St. Anthony

Pack Saddle Lake, near Green Canyon

Fun Farm Bridge, St. Anthony

Twin Bridges, Rexburg

Cable Factory, Rexburg

More information can be found at rexburgfun.com

5. Porter Park

If you’re walking through Porter Park, feel free to get your feet wet at the Splash Park. Both the Splash Park and carousel open up for those students with children. With its vast green lawn, shady trees and several grills, this may be the perfect place for students who want to stay close to home.

Don’t stress about hitting up all of these attractions this holiday weekend. These locations are open to the public throughout the spring and summer for you to enjoy.