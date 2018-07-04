5 Things to know about Summerfest in Rexburg

Idaho International Summerfest, previously known as the Idaho International Dance and Music Festival, will be held in Rexburg from July 9 to 14 with performers from eight international groups and two U.S. groups.

“Summerfest is a wonderful festival that we have here in Rexburg, and I’m so glad that we are continuing the tradition,” said Christopher J. Mann, CEO and President of the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce. “One of the great benefits of living in the Upper Valley is to have a small town like Rexburg that can bring all these teams from around the world. I just tell people to come and support the performances and everything Summerfest stands for.”

For over 30 years, Rexburg has hosted Summerfest, according to Summerfest’s website. This is what you need to know to experience this Rexburg tradition.

1. Most of the events are free.

Summerfest will kick off Monday with a welcoming ceremony at Porter Park from 4 to 10 p.m., according to the event schedule.

Julie Coray, chairwoman of Idaho International Summerfest, said tha those who attend the welcoming ceremony have a chance to interact with the performers, make friends and participate in the international street dance.

This year, the opening ceremony will include an international bike contest where kids can dress up in their favorite international costume and decorate their bikes. The winner gets $100, and all participants get to lead the welcoming ceremony parade.

“Most people make enough friends there that they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve got to come back during the rest of the week. Let’s see. How can I juggle things to make sure that I can come and see these people again?'” Coray said.

Other free events during the week include a humanitarian project with the performers, Rexburg youth culture and matinee performances. Each year Summerfest chooses a sister city to host some of the week’s events. This year’s sister city is Pocatello, with events happening on Thursday.

“You will understand and appreciate the gala more if you have mixed and mingled with (performers) earlier in the week, at least one event,” Coray said.

2. The Gala Performance is the highlight of the week.

Coray said the Gala Performances give performers the chance to shine. There will be three Gala Performances throughout the week, and they are the only ticketed events.

Some of the must-see performances will be the Japanese drummers, knife dancers from Georgia and scissor dancers from Peru.

3. Summerfest doesn’t happen without dedicated volunteers.

Coray said Summerfest happens with the help of hundreds of volunteers. Without them, Summerfest couldn’t be successful.

“It takes performers who have invested their lives practicing to develop their talents,” Coray said. “It takes the volunteers to put the event together, it takes the sponsors to have financial backing for the event to happen, and then it takes the audience to appreciate all of this work coming together and to have this sharing experience of global cultures and the arts.”

Performers stay with host families each year, making Summerfest unique to other dance festivals in the United States.

“We live different here,” Coray said. “They see that. They feel that and we make lasting friendships with these people. Our first dance festival is ranked in the top five dance festivals in the United States because of the heartwarming experience that the performers have when they come here and stayed with host families and meet the people of our community.”

Sign up online to become a Summerfest volunteer.

4. Summerfest has a rich history.

Coray said Summerfest started over 30 years ago as the Idaho International Dance and Music Festival as a way to increase commerce in Rexburg during the summer months when Ricks College had no classes. The performers would stay in the dorms on campus as the event was held each August.

When Ricks College transitioned to BYU-Idaho, it opened new possibilities and new challenges for the Idaho International Dance and Music Festival. Since BYU-I only has a seven-week break, Rexburg didn’t need Summerfest to keep people coming to Rexburg during the summer.

The Idaho International Dance and Music Festival evolved and changed the name to the Idaho International Summerfest seven years ago. Coray said Donna Benfield, the former director for the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce, started the changes.

“We had a growing younger population, and so she wanted to incorporate more activities for youth during the week,” Coray said. “We changed the name to denote that — to Idaho International Summerfest — and it includes dance and music and visual arts and community activities for youth as well as the old traditional activities and performances that have been around for 30 years.”

Summerfest moved to the second week of July so international teams and BYU-I students could be in Rexburg at the same time. Now Summerfest relies on students to volunteer and support the events like never before.

“The benefits for that event are we can find every translator that we need of every language because of students that are either from their native country and their native country is coming here or returned missionaries,” Coray said.

5. Summerfest bridges cultures.

This year, Summerfest will have performers from Poland, Japan, Columbia, Basque Country, India and Israel.

“I have found as I have been involved with this over the years … we use music and dance and art to build bridges in our communities,” Coray said. “It builds bridges across the world. It builds friendships, it builds business relationships, it builds families, it grows character. There are a lot of bridges built for good.”