5 ways to enjoy the 4th of July

Independence Day is coming up, and there are multiple ways to celebrate in Rexburg including the yearly parade and celebration at Porter Park.

According to Military.com, on July 4, 1776, the thirteen colonies claimed their independence from England with the Declaration of Independence. It was an event that led to the formation of the United States.



Shannon Palmer, a sophomore studying early childhood and special education, has a few ways to celebrate.

“My favorite way of enjoying the Fourth of July is to celebrate it with friends and family playing games, having a barbecue and seeing a fireworks show,” Palmer said.

Morgan Gillan, a junior studying animal science, best likes to celebrate this holiday with fireworks and a barbecue with her friends.

“I hang out with my friends to have a barbecue and grab fireworks,” Gillan said. “To me, the holiday is about celebrating freedom.”

Here are five ways the Fourth of July can be celebrated:

1. Have a cookout; food goes with any holiday.

2. Participate in an outdoor recreational activity. Swimming or playing any type of ball game are a few examples.

3. Go to a fireworks show and a parade. Rexburg has a parade and a celebration in Porter Park every year. Idaho Falls has a fireworks’ show every Fourth of July holiday.

4. Spend time with friends and family talking about freedoms you are grateful for. After all, the Fourth of July is the birthday celebration of America and the freedoms that come with it.

5. Play trivia games about American history and have fun brushing on American history.