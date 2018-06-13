5 ways to protect yourself from mosquito bites

Last year in Idaho, the West Nile virus was found in 25 people, eight different mammals and three birds. There were positive tests of mosquitoes carrying West Nile in 13 different counties.

West Nile is commonly spread through mosquitoes. Here is a list of ways you can protect yourself from mosquito bites:

1. Wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or lemon eucalyptus oil (all EPA-approved repellents).

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, wearing repellent will protect you from getting bitten by mosquitos that may be carrying diseases and illnesses.

2. Remove or clean items outside of the home that may contain standing water. This includes barrels, tires, buckets, flowerpot saucers, bird baths, etc. Mosquitoes prefer to lay eggs in water that collects or is stored in man-made containers.

3. Cover your skin with clothing between dusk and dawn. During this time, mosquitoes are most active.

4. Repair your home’s windows or door screens if torn.

5: Do not use insect repellent on children younger than two months old. Instead, dress them in long-sleeved clothing and cover them in a mosquito net. If children are under 3 years old, do not use products containing lemon eucalyptus oil (OLE) or para-menthane-diol (PMD).