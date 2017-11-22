5 ways to build Zion in your apartment

According to BYU-Idaho’s Student Living Guidebook, students are responsible to “build little Zions” in their apartments.

Here are 5 ways to build positive relationships that will last through the semester and banish the desire to avoid your roommates.

1. Have Fun as an Apartment

“Just do things together,” said Cortney Oman, a 2016 BYU-I alumna. “My first semester my roommates and I would walk down to main street and pick a new store or restaurant to go to every weekend until it got too cold to walk.”

Oman said in her apartment also had roommate sleepovers, dragging all the mattresses out to the living room or pushing couches together to make a bed.

2. Roommate Prayer

Elyse Workman, a senior majoring in marriage and family studies, suggested having prayer as roommates.

“Having roommate prayer is something that really made an impact in our apartment,” Workman said. “If any of us needed extra prayers for a family member, test, etc. then it gave us all the opportunity to show our support to that person.”

3. Roommate Service

Love is one of the three keys to a successful apartment environment and service is the action of love.

On Facebook, several BYU-I students said serving their roommates helped them grow closer together as an apartment.

4. Address Problems and how to fix them

Despite best efforts to avoid conflict, fights and tension still plague apartments at some point in the semester. What do you do when problems arise?

Josie Dearing, a BYU-I alumna, said she bought her roommate a Cocoa Bean cupcake once and apologized after a little tiff. She said she and her roommate did not become friends until after their argument fueled an apology.

5. Roommate Meetings

Another way to establish relationships, fix roommate problems and become an organized apartment is holding roommate meetings.

Gabriela Arellano, a sophomore studying business management, said she once had roommates who broke a few honor code rules in addition to some other minor problems within the apartment. She said her apartment held a meeting on a Sunday night, each taking a turn to express their feelings on positive and negative problems, such as the broken honor code rules and the dirty dishes piling in the sink. The bishop was alerted of the honor code rules and the apartment was able to create and discuss house rules.

Liv Kenck, a freshman studying mechanical engineering, said she and her roommates talk about issues together and decide on an outcome that will benefit everyone.

Oman said the key to a positive apartment atmosphere is to constantly put forth the effort to have a positive experience with roommates. When she worked harder to get to know and love her roommates, their relationships thrived.