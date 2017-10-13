5 Ways to Overcome Homesickness

Students around campus shared their experiences with homesickness, and the ins and outs of overcoming homesickness, and here’s what they had to say:

1. Keep busy

If you feel homesick, it is important to distract yourself from those thoughts and get out and do something.

Robbin Corey, a freshman looking in to studying Psychology, noticed a difference in her life by finding a major she enjoys and gave this advice:

“Find something you love… something you actually want to do,” Corey said.

When you find something that you love that will keep you busy, you will not only have a distraction to keep your mind off of being homesick, but you will enjoy the distraction.

2. Keep in touch with family

Almost all students suggested that if you are feeling homesick and missing your family, call them.

Lacey Cauble, a junior studying nursing, said she still gets homesick. She said she gets homesick because she misses her mom. She and her mom are very close, so she said calling her every day helps a lot.

3. Hang up pictures of home, friends and family

Having pictures of the memories you have with your family and friends back home is also a great way to fight homesickness.

Lynsey Fowler, a junior studying communication, said that having pictures from back home around her room helped her feel more at home which, in turn, helped her fight homesickness.

4. Talk to people about it

It is okay to be homesick; everyone has been through it, so talk to someone about it. It always helps when you can relate to someone as it makes you more comfortable.

Henry Jimenez, a sophomore studying mechanical engineering, is from Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. He said he struggled when he first came here, because of homesickness and culture shock, an even more extreme version of homesickness.

“Don’t be afraid to talk to friends, church leaders or even professors,” Jimenez said.

One professor in particular that helped him was his science foundations teacher, Elizabeth Bell.

“She would hear me,” Jimenez said. “I could actually talk to her about my situation and she would give me some advice. They understand more than [we] can imagine.”

5. Pray

There is no one better to empathize with you than Jesus Christ, as he “understands our trials perfectly,” according to True to the Faith.

Colette Prusse, a junior studying communication, said she felt homesick when she started her mission in Long Beach, California. She found that prayer helped her and suggests to others who feel homesick to do the same. She also found that through her prayers, she was able to start looking at the positive things in life instead of the negative and that helped as well.