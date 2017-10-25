5 ways to stay safe on campus

With the emergency poles out of order, here are a few tips for staying safe on campus.

1. Know the run, hide, fight protocol for an active shooting situation.

Doug Barker, the University Security and Safety Patrol supervisor, said students should watch the “Run. Hide. Fight.” video.

“It was put out by the Houston mayor’s office and the Department of Homeland Security,” Barker said. “The video is quick, to the point and shows exactly what to do in case of an active shooter.”

The 2017 annual BYU-Idaho Security and Fire report also discusses the importance of the video.

“While these videos offer no guarantee of survival, they provide valuable guidance for how to respond should an active shooter incident occur on campus,” according to the report.

2. Call 911 in case of an emergency.

“911 is the preferred number to call,” Barker said. “We have a helpline here, which is a good way to tell us that something is happening, but 911 is the best number to call.”

Barker said when someone calls 911 on campus, the security office gets a notification.

Barker said if the safety office were contacted about a safety concern, they would go check it out and contact the Rexburg Police Department if further help was needed.

The public safety office phone number for BYU-I is 208-496-3000.

3. Know where the AED’s are on campus.

According to the American Heart Association, AED stands for automated external defibrillator.

“An AED can check a person’s heart rhythm. It can recognize a rhythm that requires a shock. And it can advise the rescuer when a shock is needed,” according to the American Heart Association. “The AED uses voice prompts, lights and text messages to tell the rescuer the steps to take.”

Kaya Stahle, a senior studying geology, said knowing where the AED’s are on campus is important.

“Since I coach ultimate frisbee, I had to take a CPR class, and part of the CPR process is using an AED if there is one around,” Stahle said.

Stahle said she hopes she will never have to use an AED, but everyone should know where they are, just in case.

4. Lock your doors.

“Tenants are encouraged to keep their doors locked at all times,” according to the 2017 Security and Fire report. “Residents of campus housing units are advised of the policy to not prop exterior doors.”

According to the report, BYU-I has surveillance and alarms to protect faculty and students.

Lindsay Coffin, a sophomore studying professional preschool education, said her former roommate was once robbed because she left her door unlocked.

“She thought because she lived in Rexburg, no one would steal her things,” Coffin said. “Although we live in a predominantly Mormon community, that doesn’t mean theft never happens.”

5. Trust your natural instincts.

“Of course, students and faculty can work together during any disaster, shooting or anything that happens,” Barker said. “People come together during things like that. It’s just a natural reaction.”

Barker said students and faculty should be able to trust each other.

The Security and Fire report says, “Members of the community are encouraged to take personal responsibility for their own safety and the safety of others.”