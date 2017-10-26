6 ways how to study effectively

This article was written by Maryna Voievodina.

1. Plan your study time.

The biggest mistake students make is not scheduling study time. They either don’t schedule any time or don’t schedule sufficient time to study.

“Students just think that randomly they will study when they get a chance,” said Don Bingham, the director of the BYU-Idaho Reading Center. “When they do it, the study time becomes the least desirable activity, often pushed off or not done at all.”

Start by planning study and reviewing time to achieve success.

2. Don’t turn your study into a cinnamon challenge.

The cinnamon challenge, which went viral on the internet, is a food challenge that requires participants to eat a spoonful of ground cinnamon in under 60 seconds without drinking anything.

Students try to jam all their homework into one long, two or three hour period, without taking any breaks in-between. Like the cinnamon challenge, it’s not only pointless but can be dangerous. Students get tired after a while, losing their attention and eventually retaining only part of the information.

3. Make it a game.

A great way to make the study sessions exciting and effective is to turn them into a game. It’s not the game, but the reward that makes it worth playing. Come up with the reward system. For some it can be playing Candy Crush on the phone, watching an episode of a favorite TV show, eating candies or simply going for a walk. According to Science Daily website, taking regular breaks from mental tasks improves productivity and creativity — and that skipping breaks can lead to stress and exhaustion.

4. Commit yourself to study.

Students need to be determined once they decide to study.

“I like to make a to-do list, and work through my assignments,” said Jesse Weitl a sophomore studying Spanish education. “Usually, I get the hardest things done first, because it is time-consuming.”

5. Know yourself as a student.

Since all people are different, study strategies are also different. There are people that cannot study if there is a distraction, whether it’s noise or people moving by the windows.

“Working in my room or apartment doesn’t go well,” said Shawn Minter, a senior studying political science. “Somebody will show up to my place, and I end up talking to them for two hours.”

Find a spot that will work for you; either quiet floors of the library or bustling environment of The Crossroads.

“Working in a well–organized and clutter-free environment can also help to concentrate better,” said Bingham. “When you are organized and everything is there, you’re not wasting time finding things, and you’re not getting destructed.”

6. Two heads are better than one.

Not only is it good to gather with friends to watch new Netflix episodes, but it can also be an effective way to get ready for a test or simply work on class assignments.

A group mindset helps keep students accountable for each other. The collective brain capacity of such meetings makes study experiences more meaningful. According to HRH Resource Center website, teaching each other is the perfect way to review and clarify class material.