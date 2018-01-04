63 years of service: remembering President Monson

Late Tuesday night, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released the news that President Thomas S. Monson, the Church’s president and prophet, seer and revelator, had passed away peacefully in his home.

That very night, millions of church members and other supporters – including President Donald Trump – reached out online to share their love of the man who spent over half a century dedicating himself to serving the Church. Here are some of those reactions:

Some people shared their favorite quotes from him:

Rest in peace, President Monson. It is truly saddening to hear of your passing. #ThomasSMonson #PresidentMonson pic.twitter.com/rDLgTaUYDI — Katie🌻 (@kate_lefty) January 3, 2018

The world lost someone very special last night. Yet, at the same time, the lord received someone special to him. His world will live on for generations as will gods words live on for eternity. #ThomasSMonson #PresidentMonson pic.twitter.com/VzMLQY54on — JoJo The CoCoMo (@joeehpowell) January 3, 2018

“Never let a problem to be solved become more important than a person to be loved.”—President Thomas S. Monson” Truly a great man. God bless you, brother. RIP #PresidentMonson pic.twitter.com/BZYoctAAu4 — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) January 3, 2018

"It’s not enough to wish, it’s not enough to dream, it’s not enough to promise, it’s not enough to pledge. Literally, we must do." #PresidentMonson, BYU Devotional 1973 — Natalie Ipson (@Nmtrippy) January 3, 2018

Rest In Peace President Monson. So glad you are finally home❤️ i am so thankful that death isn’t the end. #PresidentMonson pic.twitter.com/UonxDgB3Gp — Sara Anderson (@prettypennygirl) January 4, 2018

“A friend is more concerned about helping people than getting credit. A friend cares. A friend loves. A friend listens. And a friend reaches out.” ~ Thomas S. Monson #ShareGoodness #LDSFaith #PresidentMonson pic.twitter.com/PylwmTKXM1 — Franconia LDS Ward (@FranconiaWardVA) January 4, 2018

Others shared some memories and impressions President Monson left with them:

His jokes, stories and example of life-long service to the Lord will be what I always remember. #PresidentMonson pic.twitter.com/ggRI8BUaTW — Reed Wolfley (@WolfleyReed) January 3, 2018

I will always remember these words from #PresidentMonson during his #SUU 2009 Commencement speech: "You have developed the skill to study; use it. You have learned the value of effort; apply it. You have pursued the quest for excellence; continue it." pic.twitter.com/Wwq1CSOydP — Michael Benson (@EKUPrez) January 3, 2018

We will forever miss you President Thomas S. Monson. You were an example to me of ministering to the one and of always finding joy in the work. My favorite quote: “Who God calls, God qualifies.” I’m sure your reunion with Frances will be sweet. Thank you. #lds #presidentmonson — Todd Bradford (@ToddBGolf) January 3, 2018

Grateful for Prophet Thomas S. Monson whose example made and continues to make me want to be a better person. #PresidentMonson — Adam Jones (@joneseyguy) January 4, 2018

And others reminded everyone that as they mourn the loss of their beloved prophet, they can be comforted knowing he is back with his sweet wife, Frances.

After 63 years of serving with the Quorum of the Twelve and years of service before that, President Monson touched lives throughout the generations. His funeral services will be held Jan. 12 at noon MST in the Conference Center.