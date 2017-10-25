7 BYU-Idaho dating app horror stories/fails

Dating apps seem to be a hit or miss-either you go out with a stranger you have been talking to via messenger and it goes incredible, or you have a fantastic story to tell that wasn’t so funny in the moment, but now is a great story to tell at parties. Here is a list of dating app horror stories that are sure to make you cringe, cry, or completely relate to:

1. People aren’t always who they seem to be on dating apps.

“I met this really cute girl on Mutual once, and I was talking to her for a while, and we ended up planning on a date to go on. So I went over to her house to go hang out with her and her friends, and she was just not the person I thought she was; she was just super weird. She was cuddled up on the side of the couch staring at me – it was pretty freaky, kind of scared me a little bit. Then her roommates were judging me and watching me like, ‘Who the freak is this guy? We don’t want you here.’ It was just really creepy to me. She was just not the person I thought she was.”

– freshman majoring in general studies.

2. If you don’t like your name, you can just change it on the dating apps.

“I have been on three or four mutual dates and a couple tinder dates, and the funny thing is, both times I have been on a tinder date –probably, like, halfway into it –I found out that the girl I’ve been on the date with, [had been lying about] her real name.”

-sophomore studying civil engineering.

3. It is always a little awkward seeing people you have matched with on Tinder in public, especially when they turn out to be your FHE mom.

“So this girl, I matched with her on Tinder, and then maybe a week later I find out she is my FHE mom. So we both just pretend it didn’t happen. This was a year ago. So now, we had a really awkward conversation about it, and she told me to text her, and she never texted me back.”

-freshman studying animal science

4. Sometimes you meet terrible people that make you ask yourself, “why are you the way that you are?”

“My roommates decided I needed to get a Tinder and Mutual this semester because why not? This one guy messaged me and the first thing that he does is say, ‘So, I have a kid and I am married, but I am looking for something on the side.'”

-freshman studying animal science.

5. Some people on dating apps just like to have fun and mess around, but others don’t always think that it is so funny.

“I have been talking to some guys on Tinder, and they ask to meet up, and I tell them that I am not really on Tinder to meet up with anybody, I just like to talk to people and mess around. … I have had some pretty bad backlash. I have been cussed out many times. People can be mean, but I just think it is pretty funny. Just be wary of who you talk to.”

-freshman studying animal science.

6. It isn’t always nice getting to know who people really are through dating apps.

“I was on mutual in February, and I met this guy, and we got along and everything was great, and we talked a lot. … One day I was like, ‘Hey, I think I want to serve a mission,’ and he said, ‘That’s really stupid. You have a lot of debt; don’t do that. You just need to go to BYU-Idaho and get married.’… So I didn’t talk to him for, like, five months, and then I saw him this week and he tried to make moves on me, and it was horrible.”

-freshman studying social work

7. So who pays for the dates nowadays?

“This kid seemed really cool and nice while we were texting, and then I went over to his apartment. [He suggested that we] go to Wal-Mart and buy a watermelon or pumpkin and throw it off of a roof then clean it up after and then we could make a dessert too… So we go to Wal-Mart and he was like, ‘Could you buy half of this?’ And I was like, ‘What the heck… I don’t want to buy something to just throw off the roof, that’s the stupidest thing ever.’ So I suggested we just make the chocolate cake and get ice cream to take to his apartment. The conversation just kept getting worse and worse so I had texted my friend who had lived in the same apartment building and I was like, ‘just call me frantically to get me out of this!’ And so he did.”

-freshman majoring in general studies

Everyone has a bad date story, but apps like Tinder and Mutual take dating horror stories to a whole new level. BYU-I students have seem to have much experience in the fails of dating apps, but those fails always end up being a great story in the end.