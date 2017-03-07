7 facts you might not have known about the relief society

The General Relief Society program has been around for 175 years.

Here are a few things you might not have known about Relief Society:

1. Relief Society was founded in 1842 in Nauvoo, Illinois.

2. It is referred to as one of the oldest and largest women’s organizations in the world.

3. It first started out as a sewing group.

4. Emma Smith, Joseph Smith’s wife, was the president of the society for about two years. (1842-1844)

5. Relief Society was almost named “The Nauvoo Benevolent Society”.

6. The motto of Relief Society is “charity never faileth,”which is found in 1 Corinthians 13:8.

7. The current Relief Society president is Linda K. Burton.