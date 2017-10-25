7 FREE health assessments offered by the Wellness Center

The Wellness Center held a Wellness Fair on Thursday, October 5 with food, games and opportunities for students to learn more about what health programs are available.

“The Wellness Center is a place for students and staff to improve their health, whether they are just starting out on a fitness plan, need help making one or even if they are a seasoned gym veteran. It offers something for everyone,” said Holly Ramsey, a senior majoring in exercise physiology at BYU Idaho.

Some of the full health assessments that the Wellness Center offers are:

1. Blood Pressure and Heart Rate

2. Waist to Hip Ratio

3. Muscular Strength

4. Muscular Endurance

5. Body Composition

6. Flexibility

7. Cardiovascular Testing

The best part about these health assessments is that they are all FREE.