7 Thanksgiving plans if you’re stuck in Rexburg

Thanksgiving is coming up soon, and students are talking about how excited they are to go back home for that home-cooked Thanksgiving meal. For some students, Thanksgiving seems great, until you realize you are still in Rexburg, in your dorm room with absolutely no plans for the holiday. But don’t fret, here are seven quick things to do for Thanksgiving in southeast Idaho:

1. Want something to do that is quick, easy, cheap and within your vicinity? Go to the BYU-Idaho Thanksgiving Pie Social. Part of the Thanksgiving tradition is to eat tons and tons of pies. This pie social offers all the delicious pies you can eat! The event will be held in the Taylor Cultural Hall on Nov. 21. Tickets cost $3, so stuff your faces with pie!

2. If you are a broke college student and don’t feel like doing anything extravagant for Thanksgiving, then the Community Dinner Table Thanksgiving is your best pick! Bring some friends over to Blackfoot for some free Thanksgiving dinner at the Jason Lee Memorial Church on Thanksgiving day. The dinner is from 1-2 p.m.

3. Are you a fitness freak? Do you love running? Join more than 2,500 participants in Freeman Park in Idaho Falls for the fun 5K and 10K, where Thanksgiving is celebrated with a race to feed the hungry. All profits go to the Idaho Falls Community Food Bank.

4. Be one with nature on Thanksgiving. One of southeast Idaho’s best attributes is its scenic views. The Snake River Canyon in Twin Falls is a must-see nature spot. Spend Thanksgiving on the cliffs of the awe-inspiring canyon in Twin Falls. Bring a home-cooked meal and enjoy the view.

5. If you ate a big meal and feel like you need to walk it off, go on a hike to Packsaddle Lake. The drive from Rexburg is short and the hike is not too strenuous. It has a breathtaking view of the trees and snow. It’s definitely a place for all your cute Instagram photos.

6. Want to do something fun? Go to The Escape House in Rexburg. The Escape House is a challenging, mystery-solving game designed for small groups. The house features different live escape rooms that require clue finding, puzzle solving, code cracking, and innovative thinking to escape the room before time’s up.

7. Go on an adventure to Goldbug Hot Springs. This will be a fun activity to do on Thanksgiving without spending much money. The drive to Goldbug Hot Springs is about 2 hours from Rexburg, with a half-hour hike up to the hot springs, but the view is definitely worth it.