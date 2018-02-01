WATCH: 7 things you didn’t know about BYU-Idaho’s dance team

Dance Alliance just held auditions, but how much do you really know about BYU-I’s dance team? Joy Esplin, a faculty member of the Dance Department, and the costume staff shared some facts about the team take a look.

Here are seven things you may not know about them:

1. There are 29 dancers on the team this year.

2. Each year, a different member of the dance faculty has a chance to lead the team and this year’s director is Joy Esplin.

3. Each year the show is based around a theme with this year’s theme being dreams.

4. The company tours at the end of spring semester and will tour the South, including Texas, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana.

5. They take their own floor, lighting and sound equipment on tour.

6. Nearly 29,000 rhinestones are used per semester for costumes and they have a supply of 10,000 costumes.

7. The dancers practice between 15-30 hours a week.

If these seven facts are not enough for you, check out www.byui.edu/dance for more information. Make sure to catch their shows on March 15-17 at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee show at 2:00 p.m.