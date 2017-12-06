7 things you can do now that you don’t have to re-register for financial aid

BYU-Idaho is now offering year-round financial aid.

Students no longer have to take time out of the end of the busy semester to re-register for financial aid. They can do more things with that time instead.

Here are some things students can focus their time on:

1. School work

As the end of the semester approaches, finals are looming. Now students can focus on studying for their classes.

“With what I am majoring in taking all the time I can get to focus on my school work is really important to me and determines my success,” said Abby Winters, a freshman studying Public Health.

Finals week can be very stressful for students. Properly preparing is the key to avoiding stress and acing your exams.

2. Binge watching favorite Netflix shows

Students now have time to watch their favorite shows instead of filling out their financial aid documents.

Geoffrey Graybeal, a professor in the College of Media and Communication at Texas Tech University, said it is no secret that most of Netflix subscribers are college students.

3. A date night

Students have time to go out on a fun date night instead of looking at a screen.

“People are busy these days,” according to Refinery29.com. “Between family commitments, demanding job and — you know — actually trying to have a social life on top of all of that, it can seem nearly impossible to squeeze dating into the mix.”

4. Naps (If you don’t do that already)

As students, having time to balance sleep can be a struggle, but with this little extra time, a nap could be possible.

According to mayoclinic.org, napping can help reduce fatigue, increase alertness, improve mood, increase reaction time and improve performance.

5. Workout

Now with this extra time students can finally go to the gym.

“Working out makes me feel better,” Madison Freyrear, a freshman studying English.

She said she will go to the gym in her extra time.

“Fitness is the last thing you think about when you’re busy juggling your priorities,” according to the college blog theyounghopeful.wordpress.com. “There’s also no one to tell you to go to P.E. class or to join the school soccer team. This newfound freedom and independence to do whatever you want whenever you want is a blessing and a curse. It’s up to you to make time for exercise.”

6. Grocery shopping

Making time to take that much-needed trip to the grocery store can now be possible.

“If done correctly, grocery shopping can be fun and make us feel good about ourselves when we are done,” according to spoonuniversity.com. “The only problem is that most college students are on a budget in terms of money and time.”

7. Down time with your roomates

It can be hard for students to spend time with their apartment family due to different schedules. But now with this extra time, students can chill with their roommates.

“My apartment family is important to me so having this extra time to spend with them is awesome,” said Morgan Gailey, a freshman studying Public Health.