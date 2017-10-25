7 Ways to Avoid the “Freshmen-15”

For most, college is the first time someone is living on their own– it is the first time someone is responsible for themselves, and that includes responsibility for what they eat and for staying in shape.
The freshmen fifteen is a way to describe putting on weight during your first year at college and away from home. Here are a few tips to avoid dreaded weight gain.
1. Count your calories, or at least do your best to be aware of your calorie intake.
“I used the MyFitnessPal app and I lost 15 pounds in a few months” said Michaela Dodge, a sophomore studying mechanical engineering
2. Drink as much water as you can and replace your juices and other sugary drinks with water.
“I decided to drink more water and cut back on my soda intake, and that really helped me avoid the ‘freshmen-15,’ said Logan Fackrell, a sophomore studying biology.
3. “Exercise regularly to avoid the ‘freshman fifteen,’ the ‘sophomore seventeen,’ the ‘junior twenty’ … and avoid eating late at night,” according to The Naked Roommate by Harlan Cohen.
Avoid eating late at night, because your body will not be able to digest it the way it should because you will soon be in a sleeping state.
4. Try your best to take the stairs. Sometimes, on a busy day, the stairs are the only form of exercise you will get. Plus, it is a good idea to start to keep track of your steps, and there are apps that can help you keep track of your steps.
5. “Get a huge mirror and put it in your house so you can see yourself more; it’ll make you more aware of how you look and motivate you to work out every day,” said Mas Vi, a sophomore studying human biology.
6. “Watch the size of your portions—eat your food in portions and try not to over eat,” said Cade Pearson, a sophomore studying biology. “Eat when you are hungry, not when you are bored.”
7. Schedule your meals. Kidshealth.org recommends you eat “at regular times and try not to skip meals.” Eating regular meals at regular times allows your body to be on a schedule.
