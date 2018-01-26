800,000 refugees are displaced, 20 coming to Idaho

Rajuma and her baby stood chest-deep in the water, a group of soldiers moving toward her, The New York Times reported. Her village burned in the background.

Of 1 million Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, more than 800,000 have been forcibly displaced as of Jan. 16, according to UNICEF. More than half of those refugees are children. As many as 5,000 have been killed by the Myanmar government since September 2015 in one of the largest recent instances of ethnic cleansing.

Here is what you need to know about the Rohingya refugee crisis:



Rohingya Muslims are a stateless ethnic minority in Myanmar, a predominantly Buddhist country. The IRC reports they are confined to refugee camps and ghettos. The government and society have rejected them, and they are being forcibly removed from their home, the Rakhine state.

“It’s not uncommon to see the Rohingya referred to as fleas or dogs,” said Rachel Martin, according to NPR. “Now, Rohingya Muslims have faced oppression for decades. But they’ve never fled in numbers like we’re seeing right now.”

These hundreds of thousands of refugees from Myanmar are pushed into neighboring Bangladesh. In August 2017, attacks from the military brought up to 50,000 refugees across the border daily, according to the International Rescue Committee.

Those who could not make it across the border, the International Rescue Committee informed, remain in camps where they lack basic necessities such as water and plumbing and are denied the right of citizenship within the government — a government which does not recognize them as citizens but rather as illegal immigrants.

Women and children make up more than half of the refugee population. Many have shared their stories, just some of which were shared by Al-Jazeera. All interviewed were haunted by the memories, while many suffer with trauma and feared they would not survive.

Ayesha is one such refugee who escaped to Bangladesh and shared her story so people would know what she had been through, according to Al-Jazeera she said, “We want justice. What I want the people around the world to know is: we want justice.”

According to Al-Jazeera, Rajuma, age 20, shared a story of how her baby son was torn away from her and beaten before she was raped by multiple soldiers.

“I thought they would kill me,” Rajuma said to Al-Jazeera. “I thought my son was dead. My family members were killed, and now there is only me, my brother and my husband here. I want to share this with all the world so they can bring some peace.”

Katie Housing from the Idaho International Rescue Committee told Scroll that 20 such refugees will be arriving in Idaho in the next week.

The Church continues its efforts.

Housing listed some of the needs that refugees in Idaho have now.

“Between Jan.18 and Feb.13, there are about 20 people scheduled to come [to Idaho] or already here,” Housing said. “We want a quarter drive so that we can train in taking care of western homes. They need quarters to do laundry.” For families just arriving here in Idaho, she said, “Everything is all so new.”

Housing said Rexburg can help in the efforts to make the transition to Idaho smoother for refugees.

Since an outbreak of attacks on refugees in 2015, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints asked members to “reach out in unity to help those in need as we are able and inspired to do so.” The Church also launched the “I was a stranger” initiative, which gives members resources to help refugees.

According to the Deseret News, Sister Linda K. Burton, former Relief Society general president, “lamented the plight of the world’s 61 million refugees and displaced persons.” She spoke with many refugees, including one woman who was forced to swim to safety with her two-year-old daughter.

“We’re not pulling back,” Sister Burton said. More money has been allocated to helping refugees. She said that refugee efforts are “not a one year flash”.

BYU-Idaho Professor John Thomas said that many are feeling fatigued by the extensive news coverage of refugee crisis, and encourages BYU-I students to combat the fatigue by learning about refugees.

“What can we do?” Thomas said. “We can learn more about them and have more empathy for them. Just remember they are humans, and this is probably a test. We see so much of it, it’s easy to get fatigued, but the alternative is to actually care and do something, even though there’s not a lot we can do. We can give relief. We can celebrate voices appealing to the conscience of the majority.”

“A call to help our brothers and sisters”

Lds.org lists 40 ways people can help refugees in their community, including donating household goods, volunteering with local organizations or volunteering as a mentor.

Eric and Emmilie Whitlock, BYU-I alumni, even started a non-profit organization, “Rexburg for Refugees”.

“Hold a drive in your ward, in your community, in your housing complex,” Eric said. “Get the address of a resettlement program. You can buy something on amazon and ship it to them. They will take care of it.”

To college students who feel short on time or funds, Eric said, “You do not need to be wealthy to help the refugees. Anything makes a difference.”

They encourage BYU-I students to buy something online and, rather than shipping it to their own address, shipping it to the address of a resettlement program such as the International Rescue Committee.