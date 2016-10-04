Nine things to know about Brother Castillow

Curtis Castillow is a religion faculty member and he will be speaking at Tuesday’s devotional. Here are nine things you should know before you attend:

He was raised in Glendale, Arizona on a small farm. He competed in junior rodeo, riding steers and bulls when he was younger. He played bass guitar in a country band. He converted to the gospel at age 21. He served a mission in the Washington Seattle Mission. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Psychology from BYU-Idaho. He earned his master’s degree and doctorate degree in Instructional Technology and Learning Science from Utah State University. He and his wife, Heather, have five children. He enjoys reading, learning, fly fishing and eating rocky road ice cream in his free time.