9 worst ride board experiences at BYU-Idaho

The ride board at BYU-Idaho is a useful tool to help students get the right rides to the right location at the right time, but there are those times when these rides do not go exactly as planned. Here are the nine worst ride board experiences BYU-I students have experienced:

1. Money Hungry

“One winter I was looking for a ride to Reno, Nevada. I found a woman offering a ride. It was listed as splitting the gas amongst passengers. Three days before the trip she messaged everyone letting us know it would be about $30/person. This was a one-way trip; no way would it take $150 worth of gas to get there. She had a toddler, which was previously undisclosed, and mandated we all take turns feeding and playing with him so “she could focus on driving.” All the other passengers and I ended up jumping ship.” –Joey Wachtveitl, a BYU-I alumnus.

2. Disappearing Act

“My sister and I got a ride to Provo, and we left Rexburg around 11 p.m. Once we made it to Salt Lake City, the driver said if we wanted to get down to Provo, we would have to get in another car with her boyfriend. So we switched cars. Once we made it to Provo, the boyfriend asked if there was someone who could pick us up at a gas station. It was 2 a.m. at this point, so they dropped us off at our grandparents’ house. When it was time to go at the end, we couldn’t get a hold of the girl to see when she was going to pick us up. Once we finally got a hold of her, she fed us some weird stories and said we’d have to find a different ride. Frantically searching for a new ride, we asked for part of our money back so we could pay the new driver. She said no. We never heard from her again.” –Allison Salmon, a senior majoring in marriage and family studies.

3. Biohazard

“My fiancé and I were giving a ride to someone from Salt Lake City to Rexburg. We met at the area they said, but they weren’t there. We waited half an hour, then he walks out from an anime store. He informed us we were picking up another person. No problem, more gas money. She gets in, disposable gloves to her elbows and a mask covering her mouth. She coughed the entire trip. I was too scared to ask what she was sick with. They also had us stop so they could eat before we even left Salt Lake City” –Emma Petersen, a sophomore studying animal science.

4. Deadly Distractions

“One time, I rode with a guy, his girlfriend, and her cousin. When we were going back to Rexburg from Provo, the guy drove the whole way without his seatbelt on, was speeding and his girlfriend had thrown herself on him basically the entire ride back. He also talked on the phone a couple of times while driving.” –Marie Ellis, BYU-I alumna

5. Keys get there

“I needed a ride to northern Utah, and I got picked up in an old beat-up car that looked like it was going to fall apart. As we started going, they informed me the AC didn’t work (this was in July). We pulled off for gas and to put some oil in the car. Once we got back on the highway, the car started to stall. We thought the car was overheating, so we pulled off to the side and he called his dad. We were standing on the side of the road in the dead of the heat. A cop saw us and helped us out. We let the car cool down and then got back on the road. About five miles down the road, the car started to stall again. We pulled off to a rest stop to figure out what was going on. The key was not all the way in the ignition and it kept faulting. The guy had to hold the key in position the rest of the way to Brigham City where I was being dropped off.” –Rachel Wheatley, a senior majoring in interdisciplinary studies.

6. Instant Regret

“I once rode with someone who got pulled over for speeding before we were ten miles out of Rexburg, and then proceeded to text while driving the rest of the way.” – Miriam Hartshorn, a BYU-I alumna.

7. Six Is A Crowd

“My sister was trying to get down to Provo at the end of the semester. The seats were full, and the driver’s car was already filled with all her stuff so there was no room in the trunk. They ended up all having to cram in her Corolla with their bags on their lap and at their feet. Once she started driving, she informed them she had one more person she had to pick up in Ogden four people in back seat, definitely illegal. When one of the guys hadn’t eaten all day, he asked if he could grab something to eat at the Wendy’s which she had stopped at to meet her friend. She told him no and said he could wait. My sister ended up calling me in Provo and I drove all the way to Ogden to get her and the guy who wasn’t allowed food. The driver didn’t even offer to refund their money.” –Corianne Moore, a BYU-I alumna.

8. Semi-paranoid

“The guy I was riding with didn’t expect a 35-year-old mom. It was a train wreck. We had nothing in common. For four hours, I told every hilarious story I knew and he didn’t crack a smile. Then he ran straight over a huge semi wheel in the middle of the road. I thought we were going to flip and roll over. We were both dying the whole ride. –Kristine Anderson, a BYU-I alumna.

9. No Shorts, no shoes, no service

“My roommate gave someone a ride and got reported to the honor office because she was wearing a long shirt and shorts in her own car.” –Laurie Keller, a BYU-I alumna.