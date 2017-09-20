Competitive ultimate frisbee stays for fall semester

For the first time in a long time, students will be able to play Ultimate Frisbee competitively two semesters in a row.

Trent Shippen, the Student Activities sports coordinator, said there are two types of sports on campus: recreational and competitive.

“In (recreational), you get your friends together and create a team,” Shippen said. “You play one time a week in a league format.”

He said competitive Ultimate Frisbee involves tryouts, so coaches will evaluate the talent they see and organize everyone into teams.

Normally spring semester is the only semester Student Activities holds competitive Ultimate Frisbee, but Shippen said it would be a good idea to extend it over two seasons because of one student: Ethan Bernard.

Bernard, a junior studying political science, said he has coached Ultimate Frisbee for three years.

“We have a leader who’s ready to go,” Trippen said. “He and his crew have a bunch of coaches so we can throw things together in a short amount of time.”

Bernard said this season he’s hoping to have at least 38 women and 80 to 100 men make up the Frisbee teams.

“We’ve always had good numbers in the past,” Bernard said. “And I’ve been surprised about all the excitement around Ultimate Frisbee we’ve had this semester.”

He said he and the other coaches are planning on six men’s teams and four women’s.

“We’ve already decided we’re not going to make any cuts (during tryouts), so if we have more numbers than expected I have some people on reserve to coach additional teams,” Bernard said.

Bernard said one thing that makes Ultimate Frisbee is the “spirit of the game.”

The U.S. Ultimate Frisbee league website describes the spirit of the game as “a spirit of sportsmanship that places the responsibility for fair play on the player. Highly competitive play is encouraged, but never at the expense of mutual respect among competitors.”

“Basically, you try to be as honorable of a person as you can be,” Bernard said. “It really embodies the spirit of Ricks and what we’re trying to learn here at BYU-Idaho.”

Bernard said everyone who plays Ultimate Frisbee at BYU-I plays to win, but everyone is still great friends.

In the several years Bernard has participated in Ultimate Frisbee, he said he has made life-long friends; he even met his wife playing Ultimate.

“We’re not competitive to the point of putting each other down,” Bernard said. “We play to make everyone better.”

Tryouts will be held in the upper fields on Thursday, Sept. 21 and Friday, Sept. 22 at 5 p.m., as well as Saturday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m.