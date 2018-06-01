A company from New Jersey is planning to take control of the Porters in East Idaho

A company from New Jersey will be replacing Porter’s Craft and Frame operations in Idaho Falls and Rexburg.

The Piperno family business, A.C. Moore, will occupy the buildings that are currently occupied by Porter’s Craft and Frame. A.C. Moore currently operates 136 craft industry locations mainly located in the Eastern United States from Maine to Florida according to their website.

The eastern Idaho locations will be the first in the west for A.C. Moore.

According to Local News 8, the two families have been friends and business partners for more than 20 years.

“Our family hopes to continue the traditions established by Chuck and Linda at Porter’s Craft & Frame,” said A.C. Moore President Anthony Piperno. “We will strive to make the transition as seamless as possible, providing the same quality products and services customers have come to expect. We look forward to cultivating our own creative and inspiring relationship with the community for many years to come.”

The Porter family, Chuck and Linda Porter, will step down at the end of the month and will commence their retirement plans.