A family not defined by genes: The Browns

Keli Brown shares her personal and family’s story of adoption. Keli Brown, a sophomore majoring in communication, was 4 years old when she began to notice that her family was a bit different.

Unlike her friends, she didn’t look anything like her parents; the main difference being that she was black and her parents were white.

According to americanadoption.com, 21 percent of private adoptions in the U.S. are transracial.

“People at the grocery store would stare, and I got teased by kids at school all because I was a different color than my parents,” Keli said. “I knew I was different, but I kinda liked it.”

Keli was put up for adoption before she was born. Her biological mother knew that she could not financially take care of a child. She turned to LDS Family Services because she knew her daughter would be well taken care of by a Mormon family.

Russell and Sherry Brown were told that they were unable to have children of their own. They looked into adoption and found Keli’s mother. The Browns decided to adopt Keli and add her to their family.

“The Lord provided us with the most perfect, sweet and full of personality, brown baby anyone could have ever asked for,” said Sherry Brown, Keli’s mother.

Sherri said someone once told her having kids would make her a better person, but she never would have expected their daughter to make all of her family members better people.

Russell Brown, Keli’s father, said he has been truly blessed every day because of their choice to adopt Keli.

“I showed my parents and the people around me that it doesn’t matter what color I am; what matters is that I’m a person and a child of God,” Keli said. “Even though my parents didn’t make me, I am still and forever will be their child.”

Keli was about six years old when her parents decided to adopt again. They adopted Nolan, a baby boy.

“I remember waiting impatiently at the adoption center, wiggling with excitement. I was finally an older sister, and I was so excited to meet my new little brother,” Keli said.

A couple of years later, the Browns were ready to add a new child to their family. Keli said Russell turned to her mom, Sherry, and said, “The only way we can have another child is if one is dropped off at our doorstep or we are able to get pregnant.” In the following weeks, both happened.

“I remember one day coming home from middle school, and my mom was holding a baby,” Keli said. “I’m sure she could see the confusion on my face because she said, ‘Keli, meet your new baby brother Gant.’ I had no idea he was coming into our family, but that day holds some of my favorite memories.”

The Browns later found out they were pregnant. Everyone in the family could not believe the incredible miracle that had blessed their family.

“The doctors told my mom that there was no way she would ever be able to get pregnant, but the Lord works in mysterious ways, and by some miracle, she did.” Keli said. “Sometimes we think that God is not listening to our wants, but after seeing him work this wonderful miracle, I know he does.”

Keli, Nolan and Gant all went through similar situations as they were all adopted and have dark skin. When Levi was added to the family, he was the odd one out.

“I love all of my brothers equally,” Keli said. “Just because Nolan and Gant were adopted and share the same skin color as me doesn’t mean that I love or connect with Levi any less. All of our unique spirits make our family work perfectly together, and I can’t imagine my family any differently.”

Keli has seen her situation of being adopted as a blessing, but there are still many struggles and insecurities that follow it.

“Legally, I am not able to meet my birth mother until I am 21.” Keli said. “When or if we meet, I hope my birth mother can see me as her amazing daughter. My whole life I have been earnestly trying my best to make her proud.”

Keli doesn’t resent her birth mother in any way for choosing to give her up. She appreciates the sacrifice that was made in order for her to have a better life.

“The best blessing that came out of this situation is that I was shown the gospel. I was blessed with a family that lives the gospel and shows me how I can use it in my life. I wouldn’t have that if my birth mother decided to keep me,” Keli said.

In the future, Keli wants to continue her story by adopting children of her own.

“When I find my handsome eternal companion, we will definitely have to discuss adopting children,” Keli said. “I believe very strongly that every child deserves to have a parent to love and feel dependent on. Adoption is one of the most beautiful and sacred things that is on this Earth. The light of a child and their happiness knowing that they are wanted and loved is so pure and precious.”

Keli said she wanted to share a message to anyone else who has been adopted.

“To all those who have been adopted like me, I want you to know that you are not alone, you are just as loved as every other person on this planet.” Keli said. “As you go to church, read your scriptures and immerse yourself in the gospel, you will discover where you came from.”