A history of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints working with the Catholic church

President M. Russell Ballard of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had the opportunity to honor Cardinal Donald Wuerl, Archbishop of Washington, for the commitment that Cardinal Wuerl has had for religious freedom.

“Cardinal Wuerl, we thank you for your commitment to religious liberty and, more importantly, for your example of a life dedicated to our Lord Jesus Christ,” President Ballard said. President Ballard presented the Cardinal with the Brigham Young University Management Society’s Distinguished Community Leader Award, according to Mormon Newsroom. “We are grateful for your example and friendship, Cardinal Wuerl. We admire your values amidst a culture that seems more hostile to religious faith.”

Cardinal Wuerl highlighted the importance of standing as a team in order to promote a cause.

“We, Mormons and Catholics, stand together in our recognition [of] freedom of religion [and] freedom of worship — the focus of the 11th article of faith in the Mormon Church,” Cardinal Wuerl said.

There have been multiple accounts in the Church’s history like Saturday, June 2, that show how both churches have worked together to promote religious freedom.

President Henry B. Eyring of the First Presidency had the opportunity to go to the Vatican and participate in the Summit regarding marriage.

The summit was a meeting that involved religious leaders from around the world with many different faiths, sharing talks and ideas on the importance of family.

“I am an eyewitness of the power of the union of a man and a woman in marriage to produce happiness for each other and for their family,” President Eyring said in his talk at the Vatican. “The evidence I offer begins when I was a single man, living alone without any family near me. I thought I was happy and content.”

President Eyring then discussed how he found what he was missing in life in a meeting he had at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

“If I could only be with her, I could become every good thing I ever wanted to be,” President Eyring said. “I said to the man sitting next to me, ‘Do you see that girl? I would give anything to marry her.'”

Charles J. Chaput, the archbishop of Philadelphia, had the opportunity to come to BYU and present at devotional. The talk was also centered on religious freedom.

“We need to wake each other up to see the world and our nation as they really are—the good along with the evil,” said Chaput at the devotional. “We need to support each other in the work for the religious freedom we share. We need to treat each other as friends, not as enemies or strangers. We need to learn from each other’s successes and mistakes.”