Taking a step back in time at the East Idaho Renaissance Faire

The East Idaho Renaissance Faire opens its gates this Friday, June 22, at Twin Bridges Campground in Archer, ID.

Spectators are invited to take a step back in time, as over 30 actors and entertainers exhibit period-appropriate events and activities. The fair runs the following two weekends: June 22 to 23 and June 29 to 30.

“Last year was our first year, and this year we have more than doubled the size of the fair,” said Mathew Jensen, coordinator of the event and a sophomore studying English. “We’ve doubled both the number of vendors and the activities.”

The fair offers a number of attractions targeted toward individuals, groups and families.

Here are three of the fair’s most popular activities:

1. Knights’ Tournament

“The centerpiece of the fair is our knights’ tournament,” Jensen said. “Knights fight each other and get points for striking their opponent.”

According to the fair’s webpage, the tournament is interactive. A story of good versus evil is portrayed through the combat of the medieval tournament. The knights “compete for the favor of the crowd and the hand of the beautiful princess.”

This event happens twice a day, at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Accompanying the Knights’ Tournament is a knights’ training where the knights teach children how to wield a foam sword and use it in battle.

2. Magic Show

Magician Ainsley Ferguson performs various illusions throughout the day.

“He does magic,” Jensen said. “He juggles fire and he eats fire. It’s just really cool.”

Ferguson is both a magician and a professional actor. He performances regularly at events in Eastern Idaho.

3. Tavern Singing

“At the tavern, you can sing folk and old Irish songs as you get some fresh-made root beer that you can get in bottles,” Jensen said. “This happens a couple times a day. It’s a lot of fun.”

Participants can order their drink from tavern wenches who will then lead them in song and dance.

In addition to these activities, the fair hosts a multitude of carnival games, an escape booth, various displays, vendors and more.

“This is a chance for people to step out of this world and into a new one,” Jensen said. “It’s an escape and it’s unique.”

Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate for $8. The fair also offers a family pass, good for up to four individuals. These are $25 at the gate.