A taste of China comes to BYU-Idaho

Puppets danced and lively stories of rural life in remote China drew the audience’s attention to places and sounds rarely heard in the west on Friday, March 2, in the Oscar A. Kirkham Auditorium.

Audience members poured into the auditorium in anticipation.

Wu Man slowly walked onto the stage, and the room was silent as the audience waited for the first note.

“I am excited to hear a musician that’s not from America to play different types of music,” said Sarah Huber, a freshman studying sociology.

As Wu Man performed, the crowd cheered and applauded to each note.

“I have a lot of guests here to help out, and I am very excited to introduce the Shadow Puppet Band from China and show you the ‘wow’ of Chinese rock ‘n’ roll music,” Wu Man said to the crowd after a song.

The Huayin Shadow Puppet Band played the yueqin, banhu, erhu, lute, fiddle and a variety of percussion instruments including clappers, gongs, cymbals and even a wood bench.

“It was incredible how they made good music by banging on a bench and making all sorts of sounds with all their instruments,” said Bryant Chavez, a freshman studying biology. “I was really amazed by the whole performance, and it was incredible.”

The show was filled with Chinese culture, as each instrument involved in the show has a history in China.

“The frame around the puppet screen has a beautiful pattern, and it came from the traditions of their families,” Wu Man said. “It is an honor to bring your family traditions from home as you can share them with others.”