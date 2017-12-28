Actually, you do have to reapply for financial aid

This is a retraction of the article, “7 things you can do now that you don’t have to re-register for financial aid,” published on Dec. 6.

The BYU-Idaho Financial Aid Office wrote a statement on the need for registering to receive financial aid every semester.

The following is the Financial Aid Office’s statement:

“This July, the Federal Government determined that it would offer ‘year-round’ Pell grants to those students who are eligible to receive Pell funds. This wasn’t a decision made by BYU-Idaho, it’s a federal regulation. You must complete the FAFSA every year that you wish to be considered for federal financial aid. The Department of Education uses the information in your 2018-2019 FAFSA to determine the amount of ‘year-round’ Pell that you are eligible to receive. If it’s not completed, your future aid may be in jeopardy.

So while you have some down time and are enjoying the break between semesters, may we suggest that you follow these simple steps to ensure you receive your financial aid.