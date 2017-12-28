Actually, you do have to reapply for financial aid

This is a retraction of the article, “7 things you can do now that you don’t have to re-register for financial aid,” published on Dec. 6.
The BYU-Idaho Financial Aid Office wrote a statement on the need for registering to receive financial aid every semester.
The following is the Financial Aid Office’s statement:
“This July, the Federal Government determined that it would offer ‘year-round’ Pell grants to those students who are eligible to receive Pell funds. This wasn’t a decision made by BYU-Idaho, it’s a federal regulation. You must complete the FAFSA every year that you wish to be considered for federal financial aid. The Department of Education uses the information in your 2018-2019 FAFSA to determine the amount of ‘year-round’ Pell that you are eligible to receive. If it’s not completed, your future aid may be in jeopardy.
So while you have some down time and are enjoying the break between semesters, may we suggest that you follow these simple steps to ensure you receive your financial aid.
- Complete the 2018-2019 FAFSA! As stated before, this information is used to determine the correct award amount of your Pell grant. Don’t miss out on funds you may be eligible for because you didn’t submit your FAFSA.
- Complete the 2018-2019 BYU-Idaho Scholarship Application. It only takes approximately 30 minutes to complete. When you submit the 2018-2019 FAFSA and the scholarship application, it guarantees that you will be considered for both academic and general scholarships. Take a short break from Netflix and ensure that you’ve got your applications in before the February 1st deadline!
- Check your student portal and BYU-Idaho email often. If the Financial Aid Office needs additional information from you, this is how you will be notified. Don’t delay the submission of your documents, as we are unable to process your FAFSA until ALL of your required documents are complete, correct, and submitted. The sooner you get them in, the sooner you’ll have your financial aid!
- Follow us on social media. We always post the dates and deadlines you need to be aware of on Facebook (@BYUIFinancialaid), Instagram (byui_finaid), and Twitter(@BYUIFinAid). Be among the first to know and make sure to tag your friends. After all, friends don’t let friends miss financial aid deadlines.
- Find the answers to your questions on our website. byui.edu/fianancial-aid has a wealth of information at your fingertips. Recently married and need to update your FAFSA? We have a page for that. Questions about outside scholarship opportunities? We have a page for that. New to financial aid and need to know where to start? Well, we have a page for that too!
- Visit the Financial Aid Help Center. Do you need help scanning and uploading your documents? Not sure how to accept your student loans? Our trained staff is happy to help you find the answers to your financial aid questions.
- Be proactive and contact our office early if you still have questions. We are here Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm throughout the break. Don’t wait until the semester starts, skip the lines and ask us your questions now!“